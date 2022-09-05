DAR news

Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker recently proclaimed Sept. 17-23, 2022, as Constitution Week in Faulkner County. Baker presents the proclamation to Kimberly Jones of Vilonia, second from left, Constitution Week Committee chairman, Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution; Marion Sibert of Greenbrier, chapter vice regent; Carol Rolf of Conway, chapter registrar; and Karen Holmes of Conway, chapter secretary.

 Submitted photo

Members of Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate Constitution Week from Saturday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 23.

Sept. 17, 2022, marks the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.

