Members of Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate Constitution Week from Saturday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 23.
Sept. 17, 2022, marks the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.
“In 1955, the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week,” said Kimberly Jones of Vilonia, Cadron Post Chapter Constitution Week Committee chairman and past chapter regent. “The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787,” Jones said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as “Constitution Week across the State of Arkansas.”
Faulkner County Jim Baker has signed a similar proclamation, urging Faulkner County residents to celebrate the event. Mayors in Conway, Greenbrier, Mayflower and Vilonia have also signed proclamations in observance of the occasion.
Displays celebrating Constitution Week will be set up at public libraries throughout Faulkner County.
Cadron Post Chapter members will join others from the Quapaw District of the Arkansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the annual Quapaw District Meeting and Constitution Week Luncheon Sept. 17 in Beebe. The Quapaw District includes chapters in Conway as well as Beebe, Dardanelle, Jacksonville, Little Rock, Morrilton and North Little Rock.
Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has approximately 3,000 chapters, including 40 in Arkansas. The DAR has long promoted patriotism through commemorative celebrations, memorials, scholarships and educational activities for children, citizenship programs, services to veterans and programs for new immigrants.
For more information about DAR and its programs, visit the website www.dar.org.
