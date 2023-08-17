Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter was recently awarded the prestigious 2023 Wes Fowler Advocacy Award from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC). This award is the premier honor presented at AAC’s annual conference.
The Fowler Advocacy Award recognizes the county official who best embodies Fowler’s dedication to local government and demonstrates tireless work in boldly advocating for the counties of Arkansas. The award is presented annually to a county official that has exhibited great passion for advocacy over the previous year.
“In the 2023 legislative session, elections were the subject of countless bills,” AAC Executive Director Chris Villines said. “Margaret advocated above and beyond what is expected of any official. County clerks were at the capitol often, but none as much as Margaret. She was a permanent fixture in the State Agencies committee rooms as she expressed county clerk positions on numerous bills.”
Darter was elected Faulkner County Clerk in 2014. She is in her fourth term, and in that time has expanded her office to include the issuance of passports.
“Margaret and her staff have been an integral part of our county government,” Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson said. “Most people don’t appreciate the breadth of knowledge needed by a county clerk. Margaret is called upon to be an expert in payroll, county purchasing, elections, probate, and marriage licenses for the fifth most populous county in Arkansas. It’s a tall task that often doesn’t get the respect it merits.”
During the 2022 election, the Faulkner County Clerk and Election Commission oversaw a recount in a close race for State Representative District 23.
“Margaret’s experience in a tough race in Faulkner County, and her leadership during a recount which legitimized the election was unprecedented, and offered valuable testimony to the legislature,” Villines said.
Faulkner County Judge Dodson echoed Villines’ sentiment.
“Her work with our Election Commission during the past election proved invaluable,” Dodson said. “All eyes in the state were on our county during a close recount. Margaret and her office rose to the occasion and provided a great example for others throughout our state. We’re proud of her and her entire staff for helping to make Faulkner County a great place to work and live.”
During her tenure as Faulkner County Clerk, Darter implemented a shift from 26 voting precincts to the utilization of voting centers, including a roving voting center. Additionally, Darter has created further government transparency with cloud-based financial software which is accessible to all county departments and Justices of the Peace.
“I am humbled and honored to receive such a distinguished recognition,” Darter said. “I would like to thank my staff, Election Coordinator Laura Wiles, and all those that worked so hard while I was away from the office at the capitol. It is a privilege and honor to serve as the Faulkner County Clerk, and I cannot express my thanks and gratitude enough.”
The Wes Fowler Advocacy Award was established in 2017 following the death of Fowler, who spent decades working in Madison County government before finishing his career as the AAC’s Government Relations Director.
Past recipients of the award include retired Columbia County Clerk Sherry Bell, former Randolph County Treasurer and AAC Executive Director Eddie Jones, Madison County Judge Frank Weaver, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Conway County Judge Jimmy Hart, and Benton County Circuit Clerk Brenda DeShields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.