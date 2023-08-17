Darter award

The Association of Arkansas Counties awards Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter the prestigious 2023 Wes Fowler Advocacy Award.

Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter was recently awarded the prestigious 2023 Wes Fowler Advocacy Award from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC). This award is the premier honor presented at AAC’s annual conference.

The Fowler Advocacy Award recognizes the county official who best embodies Fowler’s dedication to local government and demonstrates tireless work in boldly advocating for the counties of Arkansas. The award is presented annually to a county official that has exhibited great passion for advocacy over the previous year.

