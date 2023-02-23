Dave Creek Media, the leading Connected Marketing Architecture firm, has reached an agreement with Nicholson Corporation Inc (NCI) to acquire the exclusive rights to Scholastic Branding and Marketing, effective immediately.

Scholastic Branding and Marketing, a well-established brand in the Arkansas education sector since 2009, has been providing school districts with graphics packages that assist districts in creating a unique brand identity. The packages include logos, color standards and marketing guidelines for athletics, music and other school programs/departments. With Arkansas being one of the 14 School Choice states nationwide, the acquisition will enhance Dave Creek Media’s ability to provide high-quality branding and marketing services to schools looking to establish a strong presence in the competitive education landscape.

