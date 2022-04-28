Dave Creek Media Franchise Group, LLC based in Conway, has awarded PACS Media Group, LLC the exclusive territories of Northwest Arkansas to include Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and the neighboring communities. PACS Media Group LLC is led by Tom Porterfield, an experienced business professional, and includes other seasoned investors from Arkansas.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the partnership with Tom and the many opportunities available in Northwest Arkansas,” Glenn Crockett, Dave Creek Media CEO, said. “We are excited about the potential in this market under his leadership.”
Porterfield said: “As a CPA, the numbers made perfect sense. That along with the leadership team and I felt this was a safe investment with huge potential.”
For more information about Dave Creek Media, visit www.davecreekmedia .com https://davecreek franchise.com.
