Dave Creek Media, one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies in Arkansas, is expanding into the north central Arkansas area under the leadership of Market Leader William Barnes.
In addition to the headquarters in Conway, Arkansas, the expansion into north central Arkansas will increase the company’s footprint and support their growth strategy. The decision to expand the physical footprint of Dave Creek Media was a balance between growing client demand and having a strong market leader with ties to the area.
“William brings digital experience, a burning desire to help business grow and a local presence to our team,’’ said Glenn Crockett, Dave Creek Media CEO. “We are excited about the potential in this market under his leadership.”
Prior to joining Dave Creek Media, Barnes developed a passion for digital marketing as a personal trainer and small business owner. He wants to leverage his experience and knowledge to help businesses grow in the ever changing world of digital media.
“I am very excited to be joining the team at Dave Creek Media, said Barnes. The vision of the company on helping businesses grow, the quality of the team, and their results-focused solution were all a match for my interests and abilities.”
Dave Creek Media is currently exploring other expansion opportunities around Arkansas and the surrounding states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.