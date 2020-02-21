The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees held its first meeting of the spring semester Friday in Wingo Hall.
The board had the opportunity to hear an update on facilities from president Houston Davis. He said administration thought it a good idea to include this portion in the board meetings to make sure trustees knew where projects stood on campus.
The Integrated Health Sciences Building
Davis told the board crews are making progress on the 80,000 square-foot, four-story facility, located at the northeast corner of Western and Bruce Streets. The structure will be home to the UCA School of Nursing and the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, along with the Nabholz Center for Healthcare Simulation and the Interprofessional Teaching Center to be utilized by the entire UCA College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.
“Looks like two levels are in place,” he said. “Looks like we have two more to go as we build that 80,000 square-foot facility.”
The first floor will house the teaching center, the second floor will be classrooms, the third floor, the simulation center, will have students walking through carefully programmed, life-like training scenarios and the fourth will be offices.
The building’s design aims to bring together interprofessional educational opportunities, replicating real-life health care environments, meaning students will participate in clinical and simulation experiences while in collaboration with all majors within the college, like the way a hospital functions, per se. For example, physical and occupational therapy students could work with each other at times, the integrated part very much meaning integrated.
Crews broke ground in October 2019 and the project is estimated to be open fall of 2021.
Lewis Science Center Annex
Calls for an estimated 9,000 square-foot addition with five teaching labs and two long-term project spaces for students. The location is in the northeast corner of the existing building and will include centralized support and stock rooms for the teaching and project labs as well.
The current space is being used at capacity, UCA officials previously told the Log Cabin Democrat. With enrollment increases in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) studies and the health sciences continue, represented in UCA’s numbers, the additional spaces were needed.
Davis said construction had started and was estimated to be completed by fall of 2020.
Greek Village Phase II
The project includes Interfraternity Council houses for Sigma Tau Gamma, Sigma Nu and Pi Kappa Alpha and a National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternity complex with meeting rooms for Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi and Phi Beta Sigma on Donaghey and Colleg Avenue.
Each fraternity house, built along Donaghey Avenue, will be 7,365 square feet and will include 11 bedrooms for 20 students, chapter, living and study rooms and a kitchen with other needed amenities and the complex, located off College Avenue, will be 4,730 square feet.
The project was made possible through private donor support from Greek alumni, parents and students, each fraternity required to fundraise. The UCA Foundation is funding Greek Village Phase II to support UCA and the university will lease the houses from the foundation, required to maintain and operate the houses as residence halls.
Gober said $1.5 million total was given in private support, seven out of seven of the fraternities each meeting their fundraising marks and crossing that finish line.
Davis said it’s clear when driving past the construction sites – the ground-breaking ceremony was held in September 2019 – how quickly crews have worked to get the houses up.
“Excited about that progress ... very excited about the progress that we’re making,” Davis said.
Estimated completion is set for fall 2020.
Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts
A $20 million gift – $19 toward the building and $1 million to go to scholarships – from the Windgate Foundation for the new center was initially announced during a surprise event in January 2019.
The project costs a total of $45 million to plan, design and construct.
The new Windgate facility will house the UCA’s art department and will add class, studio, rehearsal, design, and faculty office space and will sit at the northwest corner of Donaghey and Bruce Streets.
The 98,000 square-foot building will include art space, an exterior space for 3D art, an art gallery, a 450-seat concert hall designed for orchestra, choir, band and ensemble performances and a black box theatre – a flexible performance space to accommodate a wide range of theatrical performances including musical theater.
Davis told the board on Friday, they expect crews to start prepping in late summer with a formal ground-breaking ceremony to with the board to follow.
The new addition is estimated to be completed by the fall of 2022.
State Hall renovations
“Of course (the board) set it into motion four of our dorms coming one offline each year, for four consecutive years,” Davis said. “State Hall is off this year, Carmichael will come offline next year.”
He said State Hall will be completed this summer.
Bear Village Storm Shelter
Davis said crews have started site work on the location and construction is set to be completed in spring 2021.
“Our presidential report reminds all of us that UCA, certainly, has a bright future ahead,” board chair E.C. Maltbia commented.
During the meeting, the board also recognized board members Shelia Vaught – she recently finished her seven-year term on the board and Curtis Barnett was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to fill the vacant space – and Bunny Adcock with resolutions of appreciation.
In other news, the board:
Heard:
Notification of the new UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Notification of a new bachelor’s in business administration emphasis and minor, human resources management.
Notification for the revision of MS in school leadership, management and administration.
Deletion of the PMC in adult education program administration and the doctorate in communication sciences and disorders.
Approved:
The property acquisition of 372 Donaghey Ave.
Three contracts, OCLC, Inc., Springer Nature Customer Service Center, LLC. and Aramark Educational Services, LLC.
Expense reimbursements for board members.
