University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis updated the Conway Kiwanis Club about UCA’s budget and response to COVID-19 at the club’s virtual meeting on Wednesday.
During his presentation, Davis talked about the negative impact COVID-19 had on the economy.
“The state’s economy [and] the national economy has absolutely been negatively affected in a way that I don’t think anyone could even imagine around Feb. 15 and March 1,” Davis said.
Davis said he knew the economic crisis would have an impact on UCA.
“We’ll have $7.3 million less from the state of Arkansas as of July 1 than we had July 1 last year,” Davis said.
UCA has been careful about its budget over the past few years, he said, citing cuts to its budget through a retirement incentive, natural attrition and thinking critically about how open positions are filled.
“Because we made those decisions a little at a time, we didn’t have to freak out in March and April when COVID-19 brought those budgetary pressures to our door,” he said.
Davis also discussed how COVID-19 impacted UCA’s classes. Summer classes had never been entirely online at UCA, but this summer all of them were.
Despite having summer school online, Davis said UCA’s summer school enrollment was a bit higher than it was last year.
UCA is working on several scenarios for the fall.
“So much of what universities around the country are going to be able to do [in the fall] has a lot more to do with where the mood and the psychology of our country is at that time,” Davis said.
The university is making plans to ensure the safety of its students. For instance, Davis said: “The entirety of Carmichael Hall will be available for us for this coming year to be able to use for quarantine space if needed.”
Besides the impact of COVID-19, Davis also talked about UCA’s capital projects. UCA is currently building its new Integrated Health Sciences building, which will hold nursing and communications sciences and disorders classes. UCA is also building the Lewis Science Center Annex, which will provide more laboratory space.
Besides academic buildings, UCA is set to complete Greek Village phase II in August, which will give fraternities new spaces to meet.
UCA also plans to build the Wingate Fine and Performing Arts Center. This center will have a state-of-the-art performance hall, sculpture gardens and an art gallery.
“[It] will be a showpiece for the city of Conway,” Davis said.
Davis also discussed UCA’s Day of Giving, a one-day fundraising event. On this year’s Day of Giving, UCA received $1,126,580 in donations, which was the largest amount UCA ever received during a Day of Giving. President Davis said he hopes this amount can grow in coming years.
