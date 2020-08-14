Central Baptist College baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced the signing of two more Mustangs to his 2021 class. Ryan Davis and Abram Strahan will join the Mustangs this fall.
Davis is a native of Conway and comes to CBC from St. Joseph, where he was teammates with fellow future Mustang Caleb Hiegel. Davis, a first baseman and pitcher, was an all-conference selection in both baseball and basketball at SJ.
Strahan comes to CBC from Many, Louisiana, where he played catcher and third base at Many High School. He was a two-time all-district selection at Many.
For recruiting news and other stories throughout the 2020-21 season, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.