Mayflower daycare worker arrested

The Mayflower Police Department arrest Aleia Bulcken-Bradley on March 29.

Mayflower daycare facility employee Aleia Bulcken-Bradley has been arrested and charged with one count of battery in the second degree, 63 counts of assault in the third degree and five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree.

The Mayflower Police Department (MPD) arrested Bulcken-Bradley on March 29 “following a lengthy investigation beginning earlier this month,” the MPD announced in a social media post.

