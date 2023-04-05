Mayflower daycare facility employee Aleia Bulcken-Bradley has been arrested and charged with one count of battery in the second degree, 63 counts of assault in the third degree and five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree.
The Mayflower Police Department (MPD) arrested Bulcken-Bradley on March 29 “following a lengthy investigation beginning earlier this month,” the MPD announced in a social media post.
A parent at the daycare facility contacted the MPD about abuse allegations on March 13.
“After interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing video feed from the facility, Ms. Bulcken-Bradley was transported to the Faulkner County Detention Center, where she will remain housed pending an initial court appearance,” the MPD social media post read.
After her arrest on March 29, Bulcken-Bradley was released on a $125,000 professional bond two days later on March 31, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sherry Skaggs told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.