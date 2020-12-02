The Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and The CALL have partnered to host a cruise-thru Christmas party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Second Baptist Church parking lot.
DCFS, CASA and the CALL normally begin in October preparing for all of their activities to love on the children in foster care and the families that care for them.
Crystal Dendy, CASA Advocate Engagement Specialist said: “2020 has been full of cancellations and disappointments, so we are excited to bring this fun and socially-distanced event to the children and families we serve.”
This has been a year for flexibility and creativity when it comes to maintaining connectivity while supporting the families caring for children in foster care, Dendy said.
Due to the pandemic, the annual Cookies with Santa, sponsored by CASA and DCFS at Bob’s Grill had to be changed. The groups brainstormed and chose an event that will be fun for the children, yet maintain safety in these days of COVID-19.
Brandy Fowler, Administrative Assistant with The CALL in Conway and Faulkner counties, explained how the cruise-thru will work.
“Our families will not ever get out of their vehicle! Children will get an empty Christmas stocking,” Fowler said. “By the time they drive through all of the stations, they will have a full stocking. There will be some surprise guests, too.”
The CALL, DCFS and CASA collaborate during the year but Christmas is the highlight. COVID has eliminated or hindered so many activities for children and families throughout this year.
These groups of dedicated individuals would not allow their families to miss the wonder of the Christmas season.
“This year, we are helping to provide Christmas gifts to over 240 children in our area,” Dendy said. “We are so thankful for our amazing community for coming together to make Christmas special for the children we serve.
“We still have several wish lists available, so if you are willing to sponsor one of our many Christmas Angels, please contact Chrystal Dendy at cdendy@hopeand justice.org to be matched with a child in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.