Death trial rescheduled

A death trial set to begin later this month has been rescheduled as witness testimony reveals new evidence in the capital murder case against Joe Bernard Nowell Jr.
Nowell faces capital murder and abuse of a corpse charges following 60-year-old William Ray Holt’s brutal 2018 slaying.
Holt, a homeless man from Little Rock, was found dead under the East Fork Cadron Creek bridge along Highway 287 during the evening hours of July 24. A juvenile found Holt’s body with his throat “slit on both sides and his abdomen splayed open” shortly before 8 p.m. on the night in question. Authorities believe the man was out in the water for about 24 hours before he was found.
Twentieth Judicial District prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against 52-year-old Nowell. Voire dire – jury selection – in the case was scheduled for Jan. 13-17, with the death trial following Jan. 20-24. However, as testimony from a key witness reveals new evidence in the case, defense attorney Katherine S. Streett has asked a circuit judge to postpone the trial.
Leading up to the rescheduling request, Streett had filed a motion in limine regarding the aggravating circumstances filed against her client.
Senior deputy prosecutor John Hout filed a list of aggravating circumstances in January 2019 that stated Nowell’s case qualified as a death penalty case because the “capital murder was committed for pecuniary gain” and the murder “was committed in an especially cruel or depraved manner.” In November, prosecutors included a third aggravating circumstance against Nowell, alleging the victim in the matter “was especially vulnerable to attack because of either a temporary or permanent physical or mental disability which would interfere with [his] ability to flee or to defend himself.”
While prosecutors believe Holt’s injuries sustained prior to his death should be considered as a factor that made him “especially vulnerable,” the murder suspect’s attorney said she doesn’t think that is fair.
“With regard to the assertion that a victim can be rendered ‘especially vulnerable’ because the first blows in an attack injure the victim but are not immediately fatal, acceptance of this argument would render any capital murder death eligible where the victim suffered more than one significant injury in an ultimately fatal attack,” Streett’s motion in limine reads in part. “Because aggravating circumstances serve the constitutionally-mandated purpose of narrowing the category of murder that is death eligible, it is nonsensical to broaden the application of this aggravator to include virtually any homicide in which the victim suffered more than one blow.”
The fact that Holt received Social Security Disability funds also does nothing to prove the 60-year-old was “especially vulnerable,” according to the defense’s argument.
The motion also addresses a finding by the state medical examiner – evidence of old injuries to the victim’s arms found during Holt’s autopsy.
Evidence of the older injuries “should be rejected by the court unless the prosecutor can prove that the injury manifested as a severe physical ability at the time of the victim’s death and that [Nowell] knew about or should have known about that disability.”
Two weeks after filing the motion in limine, Street asked Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson to consider rescheduling the death trial in light of new testimony given by a key witness in the case.
According to a search warrant affidavit, Jessica Eiss, who was reportedly with Nowell and Holt the night Holt was killed, has since given prosecutors more details of the events surrounding Holt’s death.
Eiss told prosecutors that after the three attended church on July 22, “Pops” (Holt) and Nowell began drinking as she colored in “an adult coloring book.”
As she colored, something caused Nowell to “snap” and he began beating Holt with a shotgun, according to a statement Eiss gave prosecutors on Dec. 18.
“Ms. Eiss stated Joe got her pain pills and she did not know what was said or what made Joe snap, but Joe hit Pips with the wooden part of a shotgun,” a recently-filed search warrant affidavit reads in part. “She said Joe hit him in the head and zip tied him.”
The woman told officials that Nowell “beat his face good” before he began “singing made up songs to Jesus” and decided the three “were going to go for a ride.”
Court documents indicate Nowell had picked up Holt in Little Rock to have him panhandle for him in Conway. After bringing the homeless Little Rock man to his home, Nowell reportedly had a mail box set up for Holt to receive his Social Security benefits. At some point, he also opened up a bank account for Holt and was the power of attorney in the matter.
Previous court documents indicated that during the investigation, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned Nowell had a reputation for picking up homeless men and having them collect money for him.
In her recent statement to prosecutors, Eiss also said Nowell ordered her to hide the shotgun barrel he’d beaten Holt with in the well house on his Berry Gap Lane residence.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and looked through the well house on Dec. 19 but did not locate any evidence in the case, according to court documents.
Given the recent developments in the case, Nowell’s trial was rescheduled and will now be held Aug. 10-14 and will resume Aug. 17-21.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
