Dr. Susan DeBlack was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Optometry in November 2020 by Governor Asa Hutchinson. Dr. DeBlack is an optometric physician with Conway Family Eye Care.
Dr. DeBlack is a native Arkansan and received her undergraduate education at the University of Central Arkansas.
She earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Houston in 1992, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
She is an active member of the American Optometric Association and a past-president of the Arkansas Optometric Association and is a previous recipient of the Arkansas Optometric Association Optometrist of the Year Award and the Distinguished Service Award.
She is married to Tom DeBlack, and they have one daughter, Susannah.
