American Legion Post 16 invites the public to come and help them honor the men and women who helped keep our country free. The following is a list of the cemeteries and google map addresses along with times of each service on May 30, Memorial Day.
Each of these Faulkner County cemeteries will have a short program and at the end Post Commander Hughie Craig will play TAPS.
8 a.m. Oakland Cemetery, 876 State Hwy 287 in Holland.
8:30 a.m. Carter Cemetery, 54 Nature Valley Dr. in Conway.
9 a.m. Liberty Cemetery, 51 Fern Lane in Conway.
9:30 a.m. CrestLawn Cemetery, 472 US-64 in Conway.
11 a.m. Oak Grove Cemetery, 305 Bruce St. in Conway.
1 p.m. Macedonia Cemetery, top of the hill on Skyline Drive; turn left on Grandview Heights Drive; in 50 feet, turn right on Macedonia Road; and cemetery will be ½ mile on the right in Conway.
5 p.m. Theodore Campbell grave site (Stone Cemetery) behind Cadron Ridge Baptist Church, 2980 Old Morrison Road in Conway.
6 p.m. Copperas Springs Cemetery, Greenbrier, AR 72058 on Route 25 in Guy.
A different program will be starting at 4 p.m. Faulkner County Courthouse, 801 Locust St. in Conway. On the lawn in front of the Courthouse, the post commander will read the names of every veteran of Faulkner County that made the ultimate sacrifice and died because of combat. An American flag will be placed at the mention of each name honoring that veteran.
“We ask that you bring a chair as there are about 300 veterans that we will be honoring and it usually takes 45 minutes read all the names,” event organizers said. “TAPS will be played at the end of the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.