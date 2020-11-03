Fourteen witnesses were called to the stand Tuesday to testify in the capital murder case against Robert L. Smith III.
Smith, 18, is accused of aiding his cousin, Tacori D. Macrkell, in kidnapping and killing Elvia Fragstein, 72, of Wooster in July 2018. Smith was 16 years old when he was charged as an adult with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to Fragstein’s disappearance and death.
The Wooster woman was shopping at the TJ Maxx & HomeGoods at the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018, the last time she was seen alive. Surveillance footage revealed she left the store at 3:43 p.m. on the day in question and that Smith and his older cousin had walked passed the store’s entrance one minute before the Wooster woman walked out of the store.
Cody Maher, who was the loss prevention officer for TJ Maxx in July 2018, said Tuesday that Fragstein was a regular shopper and that several employees enjoyed talking with her.
“She was a frequent customer — she would come in three to four times a week,” he testified, adding that Fragstein was closest with two of the store’s cashiers.
Prior to Fragstein’s disappearance, the former loss prevention officer said he had never seen Helmut Fragstein, who is Elvia’s husband. However, after she went missing and her body was found in rural Jefferson County, Maher said Elvia’s husband would be seen time to time sitting on the benches by the TJ Maxx entrance.
Helmut wiped tears from his eyes Tuesday morning as he told jurors about the day his wife went missing.
Elvia woke up and prepared breakfast about 30 minutes before Helmut woke up just as she would any other day on the day in question. Before she left to go shopping, Helmut said he and his wife decided they would eat dinner at home around 5 p.m. that day after she returned home from a day of shopping.
The 82-year-old Wooster man testified that he and Elvia moved to Wooster in 2002 because they thought it was a “peaceful, quiet place.” He and Elvia met “by total coincidence” in Spain and fell in love almost instantly. The two wrote letters back in forth for about a year before they decided to get married and live in the United States of America together. The two were married in October 2000.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout called several witnesses to the stand Tuesday to begin laying out a timeline referencing Elvia’s disappearnce.
Robert Johnson, a retired farmer, was also called to the stand to testify about the day he spotted Elvia’s body in a swampy ditch off Gibb Anderson Road.
The retired farmer said he’d noticed a foul smell around the farmland on July 10, 2018, but that it wasn’t until the morning of July 11, 2018, that he spotted Elvia’s body. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy had testified that Elvia’s body was severely decomposed by the time it was located.
Though the woman’s body was significantly impacted by the outdoor elements in the Arkansas heat as well as insect activity and animal predation, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Andy Cook said he was able to provide the Arkansas State Crime Lab with Elvia’s dental records to help identify her.
“Elvia died a brutal and violent death,” Crews said during opening statements.
The 20th Judicial District prosecutor also told the jury that evidence suggested the injuries the Wooster woman sustained likely occurred from someone stomping or jumping at her. She also pointed out that a forensic DNA analyst with the Arkansas State Crime Lab had confirmed the blood found on Smith’s shoes was Elvia’s.
Though an explanation was not given regarding the Wooster woman’s blood being collected from Smith’s shoes during his older cousin’s trial last month, the attorney representing Smith said jurors would get an explanation about that during Smith’s trial.
“As for the blood on his shoes, I want him to explain it to you,” Garfield W. Bloodman said during opening statements.
The defense attorney also said that his client did not play a role in the Wooster woman’s death and that Mackrell was responsible for killing her.
Testimony in the capital murder trial will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court and is expected to run through Friday.
