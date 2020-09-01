With the capital murder trial against Tacori Mackrell starting later this month, the defense team is asking a circuit judge to consider having a four-day per week trial schedule.
The 20-year-old Pine Bluff resident is charged alongside his younger cousin, 18-year-old Robert L. Smith III, with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property. Mackrell was 18 years old when he and his then-16-year-old cousin reportedly kidnapped 71-year-old Elvia Fragstein from the Conway Commons shopping center parking lot on July 7, 2018.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Mackrell. Because of Smith’s age at the time of the alleged offense, he cannot face the death penalty per Arkansas law.
The murder suspect is scheduled to appear Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing leading up to his death trial, which begins Sept. 21 and is expected to run through Oct. 16.
Defense attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeff Rosenzweig filed three motions on Aug. 24, including one motion requesting a shorter trial week.
The defense team is asking Circuit Judge Troy Braswell to allow for a four-day trial week throughout the previously-scheduled, month-long trial to give them time to address other matters.
“The salient reason for this request is that this will permit counsel one business day per week to handle their other professional obligations,” the motion for a reduced trial schedule reads in part. “Both appointed counsel are in private practice and have other cases which the Cover shutdowns have thrown into some chaos. It is also possible that the schedule may have some effect in reducing Covid exposure. This may also increase the efficiency in which all parties present their cases.”
The two attorneys said the believe a shorter trial week would benefit the court and allow court officials more time to process other cases.
The defense team also filed a motion requesting the jury selection process be limited to a maximum of six prospective jurors at a time. Typically, about 12 people are called up to the jury box at a given time for the jury selection process.
Because this process “requires a prospective juror to be excruciatingly honest,” the defense team said it was important to keep the panel sizes small. The court previously agreed to call in a panel of 6 to 10 people at a time for jury selection. However, the defense team said in a motion filed last week that a panel of three would be ideal.
The defense team is also asking the circuit judge to socially distance possible jurors during the jury selection process so that the panel is not required to wear a mask during this process.
“Observation of the demeanor of the prospective jurors is an essential component of jury composition decisions, both by the Court in deciding cause challenges and by the parties in making intelligent cause and peremptory challenges.”
It would be difficult to consider the prospective jurors’ tone and see their facial expressions during jury selection if the panel is wearing masks, the defense team said.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout had not responded to the defense team’s motions as of press time Monday.
The pretrial hearing in Mackrell’s case will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
