An attorney representing a Faulkner County man accused of washing the blood off the dogs that reportedly attacked and killed a 9-year-old boy earlier this year is asking a circuit judge to suppress the statements his client made to police.
Trey Edgar Wyatt, 26, of Mount Vernon was formally charged in July with negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; following the May 29 dog attack that ultimately killed a 9-year-old boy.
Robert A. Newcomb, who represents Wyatt, has filed a motion in Faulkner County Circuit Court asking a circuit judge to suppress statements Wyatt reportedly gave police upon his May arrest.
The defense attorney said he believes his client’s constitutional rights by arresting him on a misdemeanor offense without having witnessed the alleged offense.
“The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at the time of [Wyatt’s] arrest had not observed him commit a misdemeanor in their presence or in the presence of any Law Enforcement Officer. [Wyatt] was arrested while he was accusing a shed on the premises that he was a resident of,” Newcomb wrote in his motion, noting sheriff’s deputies did not have an arrest warrant against Wyatt when he was arrested. “The fact that the Sheriff’s Office gave him his warnings against self incrimination does not validate the legality fo the interview since it was done after the Fourth and Fifth Amendment Rights of the Defendant were violated and being taken into custody without probable cause.”
Wyatt has already pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him. The charges filed against the 26-year-old Mount Vernon man stem from a May 29 incident where he reportedly let his girlfriend’s dogs out and they later attacked a young boy.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Wyatt, the Mount Vernon man let his girlfriend’s pit bull dogs out of their Chambers Lane residence on the morning in question after the girlfriend left for work. Lisa Young told investigators that Wyatt called her shortly after she got to work saying the dogs came back home “covered in mud.”
Authorities were initially called to the area at 9:17 a.m. on May 29 regarding a missing child report.
Nine-year-old Robby Taylor’s mother called 911 because he had disappeared after going to check the mail.
After calling 911 and continuing to search the nearby area, the Taylor family soon found Robby’s lifeless body in a nearby field.
One of the boy’s sisters found his “bloody and mangled body” just before 9:30 a.m., according to court documents. Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies pulled up to the scene and began searching for the dogs the sisters said they saw running from the field where Robby’s lifeless body was found.
Authorities requested a judge to approve a search warrant so that they could look for evidence inside Young and Wyatt’s residence on Chambers Lane after hearing dogs barking inside the home. While waiting for a judge to approve the search warrant request, deputies cleared the property and found Wyatt sitting in a shed. According to the investigator’s report, Wyatt was found in the shed after authorities “had been on his property for over an hour trying to make contact with someone at the residence.”
Inside the home, police reportedly found several spots where it appeared someone had tried to clean blood off the floor.
“There were several articles of fabric and clothing collected that appeared to have blood on them,” the affidavit reads in part. “The floor was still wet in the front room and a mop bucket with [a] mop [in it] was located in the same room. The bathtub in the master bathroom was wet and had large amounts of dog hair in the bottom. Several spots that appear[ed] to be blood were found int he tub and around the tub. It appeared someone made an attempt to clean the areas where suspected blood was found.”
The defense team maintains Wyatt’s arrest was made illegally.
Any statement given to police following the arrest should be suppressed because the arrest was unjust, Newcomb stated in a brief filed in support of his suppression request.
“[Wyatt] was under arrest from he time the Sheriff’s Office found him in the shed. The basis for contending that he was under arrest was that the Sheriff’s Office handcuffed him at that time and controlled all of his movements, took him from the shed, and put him in the locked back seat of the law enforcement vehicle,” the brief reads in part.
“It is in contention of the Defendant that since the arrest was at most for misdemeanors and they were not observed by the police officers that we have an illegal arrest. This invalidates the statement even though the statement was given after being given a Miranda warning,” the brief further states.
A motion hearing was scheduled Wednesday and will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.