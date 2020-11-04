A state medical examiner described Elvia Fragstein’s death as a “severe, prolonged, multifactoral” assault on Wednesday in the case against Robert L. Smith III, just as he did last month in the capital murder trial against Tacori D. Mackrell.
Smith, who was 16 years old when the 72-year-old woman was kidnapped from the Conway Commons shopping center, is charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in Fragstein’s brutal murder. Smith is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft of property in the case. Mackrell, who is Smith’s older cousin, was found guilty of all the aforementioned charges by a Faulkner County jury last month and sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Stephen Erickson, the deputy chief medical examiner for the Arkansas State Crime Lab, was the last of 25 witnesses called to the stand before 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout rested in the case against Smith.
The state medical examiner said the Wooster woman suffered from strangulation as well as blunt force trauma to her chest and cervical spine. The injuries she sustained could have happened if someone stomped on her, he said.
Erickson also said it was possible some of Fragstein’s broken ribs could have been injured when she was pulled from the front seat to the back of her silver 2013 Honda CR-V in the TJ Maxx & HomeGoods parking lot when questioned by defense attorney Garfield W. Bloodman. However, the injuries to the left and right side of Fragstein’s ribs showed she likely suffered more than one injury to her chest, the medical examiner said.
Jennifer Batey, a forensic DNA analyst with the Arkansas State Crime Lab, confirmed Wednesday that blood samples collected off Smith’s shoes matched within all scientific certainty to Fragstein’s DNA profile.
Helmut Fragstein, who is Elvia’s husband, remained in the courtroom for each witness’ testimony. The 82-year-old Wooster man sat in the third row of the courtroom and would wipe tears from his eyes when graphic autopsy photos of his wife were displayed at the front of the courtroom for the jury.
One of the witnesses called to testify Wednesday – 25-year-old Tashemia Bullard – was picked up by a sheriff’s deputy because she failed to comply with a subpoena to appear in court Tuesday. Bullard was also called to testify in the case against Mackrell but did not show up, Hout said.
According to the woman’s statements, Mackrell and Smith had left Fragstein’s vehicle behind her home shortly after the Wooster woman went missing. Mackrell had picked her up at one point and gave the woman and her son a ride to the store as well, she said.
Bullard said that eventually she was uncomfortable with the silver Honda CR-V being at her house and asked Mackrell to get it. He arrived almost immediately to get it, she said.
When questioned by Hout about why she did not want the vehicle on her property, Bullard said: “I was just concerned … just seemed like it was trouble.”
Prosecutors rested in the capital murder case against Smith at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The defense team will begin calling witnesses to the stand at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Garfield said he plans to call Mackrell and Smith’s mother to the stand. The defense attorney also hinted he would call Smith to testify.
