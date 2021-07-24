The more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus has led to a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
The uptick, which began in late June and has steadily risen to an increase of 1,860 new cases in the Arkansas Department of Health’s daily coronavirus report on Thursday, has brought with it an increase in hospitalizations. As of Thursday, 849 Arkansans were hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19. A month earlier, on June 22, the state had 285 in hospitals.
While the current hospitalization numbers haven’t approached the levels seen at the height of the pandemic last winter, hospitals and first responders across the state, including in Faulkner County, are advising Arkansans to get vaccinated now to avoid putting additional stress on the state’s medical system.
Some hospitals in central Arkansas are already beginning to feel that added stress. In a Facebook post on Friday, the Conway Fire Department (CFD) warned residents to expect longer wait times on ambulances when they call 911 due to some central Arkansas hospitals being “at or near capacity.”
“The increase in hospitalizations and call volume are creating longer wait times for ambulance services and hospitals, therefore they are not able to respond as quickly,” the CFD wrote. “Hospitals and ambulance services are doing their best to manage the current situation.”
On July 17, University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences (UAMS) Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson announced that the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock was at full capacity.
“The hospital at UAMS is full,” Patterson tweeted. “COVID-19 numbers increase every day. We are staffing inpatients in the ER and recovery room.”
In Conway, however, current hospital capacity isn’t as serious of an issue as it is at UAMS. Conway Regional Medical Center and Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway advised residents they have policies in place to handle any potential hospitalization surge in interviews with the Log Cabin Democrat last week, while also acknowledging the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations during COVID-19,” Baptist Health Medical Center President Tim Bowen said. “Available hospital beds as well as ICU beds are extremely limited across our system and this varies hourly. This is a very busy time, but it is important to remember that it is not uncommon to run at or near capacity for ICU beds.”
A spokesman for Conway Regional, which reported having 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, told the Log Cabin last week that the hospital has noticed a slight uptick in volume.
“Managing hospital resources from personal protective equipment to ventilators and beds is something we do each day in a health care setting,” the spokesman said. “At Conway Regional, we have seen a slight uptick in regular hospital volume for this time of year, especially in our emergency department. However, these volumes are not adversely impacting current capacity and ability to meet the needs of the community.”
Both hospitals have surge plans in place that will allow them to prepare for an increase in patients, Bowen and Conway Regional said. At Conway Regional, the hospital can expand inpatient operations within its Acute Care Rehab Facility if needed, a move the hospital made last winter when COVID-19 cases were surging across Arkansas.
Despite both medical centers not currently being in the position of some other hospitals in the state, both agreed that there is a clear path to alleviating current or future strain on their hospitals’ capacities: vaccinations.
“Please remember, the best defense against COVID-19 is getting the vaccine,” Bowen said.
Conway Regional’s spokesman spoke similarly.
“When COVID-19 has the opportunity to replicate, it can mutate,” the spokesman said. “Having more vaccinated individuals will slow the spread of the virus and if enough individuals are vaccinated, we can hopefully eradicate COVID-19 all together.”
Bowen said all of Baptist Health’s critically ill COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated. Conway Regional reported similarly with some 88 percent of current hospitalizations coming from unvaccinated individuals.
Conway Regional’s spokesman said that vaccinations are not just the way to alleviate hospital stress. They’re also the way out of the pandemic.
“The quickest way for our economy to recover, for businesses to fully open [and] for loved ones to reunite is for everyone to get vaccinated,” the spokesman said.
