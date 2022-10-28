Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested on a charge of felony terroristic threatening.
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody on Friday morning, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Johnson is being held at the Pulaski County jail.
She is running to be Arkansas’ next auditor against Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan, a Republican, and Libertarian Simeon Snow.
In an emailed statement Friday afternoon, Milligan urged Arnold-Johnson to withdraw from the race.
“Today, I call for my Democrat opponent, Diamond Arnold-Johnson, to withdraw from the race for Auditor of State because she is unfit to hold the office. After she was arrested today (Friday, October 28,2022), I feel it is in the best interest of the people of this state that she withdraw her nomination,” Milligan said in the email. “Anyone who has an active felony warrant for their arrest should not be running for office or handling the state’s very important financial business. Rather, their time and energy would benefit more from focusing on their’s and their spouse’s legal morass.”
The Democratic Party of Arkansas released the following email statement on Friday:
“Earlier today, we were made aware that Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested by Little Rock Police. Everyone has the right to due process; however, our Party firmly believes people must be held accountable for any criminal behavior, especially candidates for public office. The Democratic Party of Arkansas did not recruit her to run for Auditor of State, and we cannot bar her from running for this position. We remain focused on working for a better Arkansas and winning races across the state.”
Early voting has started statewide and will run through Election Day on Nov. 8.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.