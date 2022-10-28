Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested on a charge of felony terroristic threatening.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody on Friday morning, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

