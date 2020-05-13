Increased access to drug treatments for COVID-19, as well as concerns about a spike in cases in Forrest City, were central topics in Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 response news conference Tuesday.
An update was given on actions being taken against a Fort Smith entertainment facility trying to hold a concert this weekend. Repeated questions about masks in restaurants led to a clarification on that rule. A date for announcement of criteria for reopening of bars, as well as team sports and summer camps was given.
The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.
Arkansas had 121 new cases of coronavirus recorded, up 121 from Monday, for a total of 4,164. Fifty-nine people are in the hospital due to the virus, down two from Monday, and 12 are on a ventilator, up one from Monday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 95 people have died due to the disease.
Since Monday, 71 more people have recovered bringing the total to 3,221.
A total of 50 nursing homes have either a resident or staff infected, with a total of 299 residents in the state infected, up 10 from Monday, at 174 staff infected, up two from Monday.
Cummins prison added three additional infections among its inmate population, for a total of 900, along with 60 staff members infected, that number unchanged in the past 24 hours. No new reports of infections from the federal correction facility at Forrest City.
On Monday, 1,753 COVID-19 tests were recorded by the Department of Health.
Hutchinson announced that Arkansas has received a shipment of the drug Remdesivir by Gilliad Scientifics, enough to treat 50 people. The drug, originally developed for treatment of hepatitis, has shown some benefit in shortening the recovery time from COVID-19 infections.
The 50 treatments will be distributed by the Department of Health, the governor said, based upon which patients of the 59 in the hospital qualify for the treatment.
Smith said that patients with severe kidney or liver disease would not be good candidates for Remdesivir treatment.
Smith said while access to Remdesivir a bright spot, “This is not a miracle drug.”
Of the 121 new cases reported Tuesday, 27 were in Saint Francis County. Forrest City, where the federal correction facility is located, is in that county. Hutchinson stressed the importance of masks and social distancing in Forrest City. The spike in numbers for the community was also discussed by Smith.
“This is a community I am concerned about,” Smith said.
Smith called for anyone who works at the federal correction facility who has symptoms, or has been exposed to anyone who has symptoms, to take the steps to be tested.
“It is important for those who work at the FCI [federal corrections institute] to be tested,” Smith said.
Smith pointed out that along with an increase in testing capacity using labs including commercial and Department of Health, as well as hospital labs, testing capacity has increased in the state, and with it access to testing. He cited the UAMS mobile lab which had been in Forrest City lately as an example of improved access.
In light of the numbers, a graduation party planned in Forrest City for Friday night “was not a good idea,” Smith said.
Smith explained that testing was important in order for his department to be able to analyze trends and act appropriately.
“I am concerned about this increase in cases ... I am even more concerned about the cases we don’t know about,” Smith said.
Hutchinson spoke to the nature of spikes, and how occasional spikes were not in themselves a concern as much as an ongoing spike in cases over days would indicate a need for action. Here Hutchinson quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci who said during congressional testimony today: “My concern is we will start to see little spikes that may turn into outbreaks.”
Arkansas will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in order to make sure spikes do not turn into outbreaks, Hutchinson said, speaking to the importance of testing and contact tracing.
Hutchinson expressed frustration that the CDC did not test staff at the Forrest City facility, citing the state’s testing of staff at Cummins prison when the initial outbreak was detected there.
The lack of testing of staff is “...the reason for that spike in Saint Francis County,” Hutchinson said.
The Fort Smith venue planning a concert, Temple Live, was going to be issued a cease and desist order by the Department of Health due to its planning a concert May 15.
The May 15 date was in advance of the May 18 date the state gave for reopening large venues. The venue submitted a plan to allow operations on May 15 and it was rejected.
Hutchinson compared the May 15 performance date the same as if restaurants had decided to open in advance of approved date.
“You can’t just arbitrarily determine when to open,” Hutchinson said.
Several questions from a reporter who understood customers wearing masks in restaurants were at the option of the facility caused Hutchinson to clarify that ruling.
Masks are required for staff and patrons in restaurants, he said. Patrons will be able to remove their masks once drinks or the meal is served, but otherwise they are required to wear them, that it was not an option.
“The language of the directive is clear,” Hutchinson said.
The criteria for the reopening of bars will be announced May 18, Hutchinson said, with a following announcement on May 20 regarding the reopening of summer camps and team sports.
When asked if bars would include night clubs, Hutchinson said “Don’t assume it’s going to be all-inclusive.”
