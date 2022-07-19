The Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing has received the highest honors in two international award programs for its newly designed website.
Chosen among more than 11,000 entries worldwide, labor.arkansas.gov was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the 2022 Communicator Awards and the Platinum Award of Excellence in the 2022 Hermes Awards.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on a global scale for our new website,” said Secretary of Labor and Licensing Daryl Bassett. “Since this department was formed under Transformation, I set my sights on combining our divisions under one website and presenting a unified digital presence across state government. Our website has delivered on that vision and that makes it easy for our constituents to find and interact with us online. We are proud for it to be recognized as a benchmark for government websites around the world, and we will continue to build on our award-winning website to serve the state through digital services.”
The department worked with the state’s digital services provider, NIC Arkansas, a subsidiary of Tyler Technologies, to deliver the website at no cost under its enterprise funding model.
The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, visual, and social content the industry has to offer and is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. Rigorous judging is done by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), and entries are scored on a strict 100 points scale system. The Department of Labor and Licensing website scored in the top range of 90 to 100, which is the highest category of “Excellence Winners.”
The Hermes Creative Award is an international awards competition that recognizes the outstanding work of creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media.
This competition is one of the largest of its kind in the world with more than 6,000 entries from corporate marketing and communications departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.
The AMCP (Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals) judges these standards of excellence using a 100 points system. The Arkansas Department of Labor & Licensing was given the honor of “Platinum,” the top honor in the competition, with a final score of 98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.