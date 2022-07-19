The Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing has received the highest honors in two international award programs for its newly designed website.

Chosen among more than 11,000 entries worldwide, labor.arkansas.gov was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the 2022 Communicator Awards and the Platinum Award of Excellence in the 2022 Hermes Awards.

