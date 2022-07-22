Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
In Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to Gov. Hutchinson, she writes she will step down after battling multiple health issues. She said she will be following her doctor’s advice to “slow down” and focus on her health.
“Since the day I met Jami, I have known her to be a passionate public servant who cares deeply about serving the citizens of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “She has spent her professional life supporting those in law enforcement and leading the creation of the new Department of Public Safety. Her efforts have been historical and transformative. I value Jamie’s friendship and service.”
Cook was appointed as the director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training on Jan. 14, 2015, by Hutchinson. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Arkansas State Police program director, responsible for policies, procedures, training, strategic planning, research and development, and special projects. In 2009, she was appointed as a commissioner to the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. She started her law enforcement career as a Newport Police officer in 1994.
In 2019, Hutchinson signed into law the Transformation and Efficiencies Act of 2019. The legislation brought about a historic transformation and reorganization of state government agencies, boards, and commissions, including the creation of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Secretary Cook served as the first-ever secretary of this new department and oversaw the integration of approximately 17 state entities, including the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the Arkansas Crime Lab, the Arkansas Crime Information Center and the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity that Gov. Hutchinson afforded me to serve the state of Arkansas,” Secretary Cook said. “It has been a great privilege to work for this state and we have worked diligently in our mission. I am so very thankful that our paths crossed almost eight years ago.”
Hutchinson will announce a successor to Secretary Cook at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.