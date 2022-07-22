Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

In Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to Gov. Hutchinson, she writes she will step down after battling multiple health issues. She said she will be following her doctor’s advice to “slow down” and focus on her health.

