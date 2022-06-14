The city of Conway Department of Sanitation Offices, Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Residential recycling routes will not run on this day and will resume the following Monday, June 27. Our offices will open for normal business hours on Tuesday, June 21.
Anyone with questions can contact the Department of Sanitation office at 501-450-6155 or by email at conway sanitation@conwayarkansas w.gov.
