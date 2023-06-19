Conway County Deputy Sheriff Josh Harrison was released from the hospital on Sunday night following injuries he sustained while attempting to make an arrest on Highway 9 at Center Ridge on Sunday, Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith announced in a news release.

Paramedics transported Harrison to St. Vincent Morrilton Hospital after he was dragged 12 feet by a car after the driver sped off when Harrison attempted to remove him from the vehicle, the news release read. Harrison received treatment for abrasions and cuts, as well as an MRI “to determine the seriousness of a concussion,” per the news release.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

