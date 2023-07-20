Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Secretary Larry Walther announced Trent Minner will join DFA as regulatory administrator. In this position, Minner will oversee the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABC), Racing Commission, Medical Marijuana Commission and Tobacco Control Division. He replaces Mike Moore, who recently retired.
Minner, a Conway native, is a graduate of John Brown University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Bowen School of Law. Prior to joining Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ staff in January as deputy legislative director, he practiced law in Conway with Shane Henry & Associates. Minner also served as an assistant attorney general in the public protection department.
“DFA’s Regulatory Division oversees more than 11,700 active permits throughout Arkansas,” Secretary Walther said. “As an attorney with comprehensive experience in compliance and a detailed understanding of the day to day operation of this division, I am proud to have Trent lead this multifaceted DFA team.”
Minner’s first day will be Monday, July 31.
“It was the honor of a lifetime to serve Gov. Sanders as deputy legislative director in the opening months of her administration,” said Minner. “I was humbled to be part of the team that helped get Arkansas LEARNS, the Safer, Stronger Arkansas legislative package, and historic tax cuts across the finish line – along with so many other reforms for the people of Arkansas. I’m looking forward to continuing my service with the great team at DFA in this new, exciting role.”
