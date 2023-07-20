Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Secretary Larry Walther announced Trent Minner will join DFA as regulatory administrator. In this position, Minner will oversee the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABC), Racing Commission, Medical Marijuana Commission and Tobacco Control Division. He replaces Mike Moore, who recently retired.

Minner, a Conway native, is a graduate of John Brown University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Bowen School of Law. Prior to joining Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ staff in January as deputy legislative director, he practiced law in Conway with Shane Henry & Associates. Minner also served as an assistant attorney general in the public protection department.

