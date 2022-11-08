DHS is seeking to partner with community-based organizations (CBOs) to assist with outreach and engagement of their local constituencies and, in some cases, helping with the renewal application process.
DHS, with support from the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), will identify eligible Arkansas 501c3 nonprofits for recruitment. These CBOs will then be asked to complete the application process and confirm they meet eligibility criteria for the grant opportunity.
The goal is to serve all 75 counties. Applications will be reviewed in the order received and priority will be given to organizations which have a proven track record for serving low-income children and adults, those which serve low-income Arkansans in rural communities, and those which serve low-income pregnant or postpartum women.
Partnerships in larger counties will be limited to at least one CBO Basic Outreach Partner per 75,000 residents and one CBO Enhanced Outreach Partner per 75,000 residents.
Eligible CBOs will be required to complete a mini-grant application created by DHS. DHS may limit the number of CBOs who can participate in each county based on the county’s population and the number of partners already approved in the county. CBOs will identify their participation level as either a Basic Outreach Partner or an Enhanced Outreach Partner.
Basic Outreach Partners may be eligible for a one-time $500 stipend and Enhanced Outreach Partners may be eligible for a one-time $5,000 stipend for participation.
Program details and the application can be found at www.afmc.org/cbo. Please submit applications with required documents to cboinfo@afmc.org by 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Applications submitted after this date or are incomplete will not be considered for the first round of grant funding.
