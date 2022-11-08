DHS is seeking to partner with community-based organizations (CBOs) to assist with outreach and engagement of their local constituencies and, in some cases, helping with the renewal application process.

DHS, with support from the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), will identify eligible Arkansas 501c3 nonprofits for recruitment. These CBOs will then be asked to complete the application process and confirm they meet eligibility criteria for the grant opportunity.

