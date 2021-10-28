The Arkansas Department of Human Services will celebrate Halloween two days early with a special event this Friday outside the agency’s central office in downtown Little Rock and featuring a variety of elaborate booths, costumed employees, delicious candy and much more.
The public is welcome, and the event is free.
The After School Spooktacular Trick or Treating Event runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the first-floor visitor parking lot of the DHS parking deck at 700 S. Main St. The area is covered but outside, which will allow space for social distancing and fresh air.
Each year, DHS invites local foster families, clients of the Conway Human Development Center, employees’ families, and students from area child care centers and elementary schools. This year, Department leadership decided to open the event to the public because it will be outside, allowing for a safe place for everyone to trick or treat. It’s free to attend, and timed for when school lets out.
“This agency has always gone above and beyond to celebrate Halloween in a big way,” DHS Secretary Cindy Gillespie said. “Our employees have so much fun, and it’s gratifying to see the excitement it brings to the children who stop in to trick-or-treat. We’re thrilled to be bringing this Halloween tradition back after a year off due to the pandemic.”
Each division or office within DHS has its own themed booth for the event. Themes this year include Trolls, Toy Story, Polar Express, Monopoly, Disney World, Alice in Wonderland, Minecraft, Harry Potter, First Responders, Comic-Con and Pirates of the Caribbean. The Little Rock Fire Department will have a truck parked on site for trick or treaters to see.
Some offices have been working for months to create extensive displays constructed off-site that will then be installed the morning of the event. In addition to bragging rights, each team is competing for one of a handful of awards: the gold, silver and bronze pumpkins, which will be determined based on votes from children who attend in person, and the best in show pumpkin award, which will be based on the booth that earns the most likes on the DHS Facebook page.
