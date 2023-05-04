The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) plans to release a report on Monday detailing the number of Medicaid recipients who were disenrolled at the end of April because they are no longer eligible for the program.
During the federally-declared COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) that began in March 2020, special rules were put in place that kept most Medicaid recipients on the program even if their circumstances changed and they normally would have been determined ineligible. Normal eligibility rules returned last month for all beneficiaries, and DHS initiated a process to reevaluate the eligibility of Medicaid recipients whose coverage would have ended without the special rules during the PHE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.