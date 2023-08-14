A Conway man charged with capital murder in the death of his child, a 6-week-old infant, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Monday at the Faulkner County Justice Building.

Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews first filed the capital murder charges against David Dickens, 41, on July 18. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) first announced Dickens’ charge and arrest on July 17, saying that Dickens was caring for the infant when he died on March 2.

