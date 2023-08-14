A Conway man charged with capital murder in the death of his child, a 6-week-old infant, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Monday at the Faulkner County Justice Building.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews first filed the capital murder charges against David Dickens, 41, on July 18. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) first announced Dickens’ charge and arrest on July 17, saying that Dickens was caring for the infant when he died on March 2.
Dickens, who already received approval for a public defender, will continue to be held without bond, court documents from Monday’s arraignment read. Second Division Judge Troy Braswell heard Dickens’ plea on Monday and scheduled a pretrial hearing in the case for 2 p.m. Oct. 30.
Background
On March 2, a FCSO deputy responded to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway after the infant’s mother and Dickens took the child to the hospital after the infant “had been dropped,” the deputy stated in court documents. The infant’s mother told the deputy that she was at work when the incident happened and told Dickens to call 911 and immediately drove home when he contacted her and told her he “accidentally dropped the baby and she needed to come home right away.”
“She stated that her husband was feeding the child in the recliner and then went to put the child in the baby swing,” the deputy stated. “She stated when he was walking to the baby swing, the father then slipped and when he dropped, he lost the grip of the child and dropped him on his head.”
After being transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the infant died around midnight, the deputy stated. In a later interview with investigators, Dickens said he dropped the infant from a height of about three feet “straight down” onto a cement floor, describing the events similarly to investigators as he did with the FCSO deputy. Dickens alleged that he called 911, but the call disconnected.
“While conducting the interview, Mr. Dickens’ demeanor was calm and matter of fact,” the investigator stated. “Mr. Dickens told me he worried about what other people would think of him knowing the baby had died. Mr. Dickens told me ‘I killed a kid, I killed him.’ Mr. Dickens referred to his six-week-old baby as ‘it.’”
An Arkansas Children’s Hospital doctor later told the investigator the infant’s injuries “were inconsistent” with Dickens’ description, adding that the “injuries were consistent with being crushed under the weight of an adult or heavy object... or being propelled/slammed as part of an impact... or the patient being struck by a heavy object.”
The Medical Examiner later ruled the infant’s death a homicide.
This wasn’t the first time a juvenile in Dickens’ care allegedly suffered injuries following a fall, court documents read. About four months before March 2, a report on file at the FCSO read that another juvenile at home with Dickens “suffered serious injuries” after “Dickens landed on the juvenile as he fell into a drum set,” an FCSO investigator stated.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
