Editor’s note: This is the second and final part of a series on broadband access. The Log Cabin Democrat and its sister newspapers in central Arkansas, along with freelancer Jay Brakefield, collaborated on this effort.
The digital divide in Arkansas isn’t a straight line. It’s fluid, it’s largely urban-rural, and its days seem to be numbered as millions of dollars pour into the state to provide universal broadband access.
In addition to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding discussed in the first part of this series, CARES funds flowed to education.
The first round of funding provided $128.8 million to school districts and the state Education Department. The money has been used for Chromebook and laptop computers, personal protective equipment and hot spots, distributed to students who lack good internet access at home. State money and contributions from T-Mobile have also helped provide the hot spots. Some districts have installed hot spots on buses, and students who still can’t get a good connection at home can hook onto wifi at schools and other sites. “McDonald’s is still my best bet,” laughed Candace Williams, executive director of the Rural Community Alliance, an education advocacy group. She lives in Phillips County and has a child in the Marvell district.
A second round of CARES funding will channel $558 million to Arkansas education. Districts learned of this in mid-January and were beginning the process of determining how the money would be used.
An unscientific survey of school districts in the five counties covered in this series – Faulkner, Pope, Van Buren, White and Independence – found patterns. Several school officials said that initially, the percentage of virtual learners was in the high 20s, with the greatest share in the upper grades.
K.K. Bradshaw, assistant superintendent of the Conway school district, said that initially, about 35 percent of students were virtual learners. When school resumed Jan. 4, that had dropped to 30.4 percent, heavily weighted toward upper-level students. At mid-month, that had diminished slightly, to 28 percent.
“Teachers have worked so hard to adapt essential learning to the virtual format,” Bradshaw said. Echoing administrators in other districts, she said, “It’s a personal interaction between teacher and student, and you can’t get that through a computer screen.”
The Conway district partnered with the electric utility Conway Corp. to provide access within the city limits. For students with access problems, hot spots were provided by the school, but Conway Corp Bret Carroll challenged his leadership team to find a way to do more.
“Early on in the pandemic, I challenged my leadership team – what are some non-traditional ways we can serve our community? There were students that didn’t have access to broadband for whatever reason and needed to be able to learn from home, so that was one of the things we came up with,” Carroll said.
Conway Corp provided broadband access to around 125 families who live within Conway city limits at no cost.
“The school provided Chromebooks and other devices, and we offered free broadband to those families,” Carroll said. “We were glad to do that. It’s not a long-term thing. We just knew those kids needed a way to learn from home and so we provided broadband connections in those areas and those homes where they otherwise wouldn’t have had it.”
Conway Corp serves about 21,000 residential broadband accounts and around 1,500-1,700 commercial broadband accounts.
“We felt like from a bandwidth perspective, we were pretty well prepared to deal with the increase [in demand],” Carroll said. “We saw a lot of people working from home, being educated from home. All of a sudden, you don’t have two or three connected devices in the house, you have 10 or 12 connected devices.”
He said there was “a big bump” in bandwidth use in the March-April 2020 timeline.
“We saw about a 24 percent increase in bandwidth. Typically, in that time frame, it’s flat. Then in the summer – June, July, August – we saw our bandwidth go up about another 10 percent and usually it’s around 1-2 percent. We saw in the November, December timeframe – when things really began to get bad in our community in terms of active cases of the virus – we saw another big bump again of about 12 percent, when typical growth is about 1-2 percent.”
But not all areas are as fortunate. Conway Corp isn’t allowed under state law to provide services more than two miles outside the city limits.
“A lot of the kids at home do struggle,” perhaps 50 percent, said Elizabeth Branscum, a physical science and chemistry teacher at Cedar Ridge High School, in Independence County. She’s seen virtual learning from both sides; her first-grade daughter learned from home for the first nine weeks of the fall semester.
“It’s a lot of work,” Branscum said. “I’m a teacher, and I struggled with helping her.”
The upside of virtual learning, she said, is that it’s helped high schoolers who work in the afternoon and evening and has given some a taste of college, when they’ll be on their own.
Some districts, including Riverview, in White County, and Mount Vernon-Enola in Faulkner County, have made use of online learning programs such as Lincoln Learning and Virtual Arkansas. Some have used Google Classroom. Others rely strictly on their own teachers. Some districts, such as Pottsville, in Pope County, and Clinton, in Van Buren County, require failing students to return to class. All focus on helping each student keep up through phone, video and in-person visits. “If there’s anything we’ve learned,” said David Stephens, superintendent of the Vilonia district in Faulkner County, it’s that “we can’t generalize about anything. We must approach each student and family as unique.”
In some cases, COVID hit close to home. Jody Jenkins, the popular superintendent of the Atkins district in Pope County, died in September from complications of COVID. He was 57.
Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton seemed to speak for many when he said, “It’s been the most difficult year of my career, I think.”
Health care, of course, has been greatly affected by the pandemic, and several area hospitals report making greater use of telemedicine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson facilitated this in March, when he suspended the rules that require a face-to-face meeting to establish a relationship between patient and physician.
Conway Regional Health System began preparing for increased used of telemedicine in 2017, a hospital spokesperson said. On March 18, 2020, one week after Arkansas reported its first COVID-19 case, Conway Regional went live with expanded telemedicine services.
“Since March 2020, Conway Regional has continued to grow these services by expanding to our various specialties and primary care clinics,” the spokesperson said in an email. “As of December 31, 2020, Conway Regional had conducted over 25,940 telemedicine appointments, accounting for approximately 30 percent of total appointment volume. The hospital began offering virtual appointments so patients could receive primary, specialty or after-hours care from their homes. Telemedicine also offers an opportunity to triage patients before scheduling in-person visits.”
Many Unity Health Care locations were also using telehealth before the pandemic, said Brooke Pryor, marketing director of the company, which has two hospitals and a clinic in Searcy, in White County, adding that “almost all of our telemedicine visits have been in response to the pandemic.” Internet access has been an issue at times, she said, but “fortunately, we have been able to use FaceTime and other user-friendly options during the emergency declaration. During the pandemic, many insurances pay for telephone visits that meet specific requirements as telemedicine visits, so we can always shift to that to meet our patient’s needs. … During some of March and all of April, many Unity Health clinics were doing mostly telemedicine visits.
“Some of our providers still do 50-75 percent telemedicine or telephone calls. Our after-hours care visits are always 50-75 percent telehealth as they treat COVID positive or presumptive positive patients.”
