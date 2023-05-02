“Dirt,” an Arkansas PBS documentary about saving soil, will be featured at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Made in Arkansas Film Festival and at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Fayetteville Public Library.

“Dirt” has been chosen for the 5th annual Made in Arkansas Film Festival, which takes place at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. The Made in Arkansas Film Festival showcases Arkansas film and filmmakers in any genre. Tickets are required.

