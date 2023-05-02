“Dirt,” an Arkansas PBS documentary about saving soil, will be featured at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Made in Arkansas Film Festival and at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Fayetteville Public Library.
“Dirt” has been chosen for the 5th annual Made in Arkansas Film Festival, which takes place at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. The Made in Arkansas Film Festival showcases Arkansas film and filmmakers in any genre. Tickets are required.
Arkansas PBS, in partnership with the Arkansas Cinema Society and their Science on Screen series, will present “Dirt,” alongside “Villines Farm: Eight Generations of Farming” Thursday, May 11, at the Fayetteville Public Library, 400 W. Mountain St. Following will be a panel discussion about the importance of soil conservation. This event is free and open to the public, and attendees are asked to RSVP Reserve your spot for this free event at myarpbs.org/dirt screening.
The event will begin with the short film “Villines Farm” presented by Ozark Natural Foods Cooperative. Joining the panel discussion will include “Dirt” filmmaker Jennifer Gibson, “Dirt” producers Margie Raimondo (Urbana Farmstead) and Adam Chappell (row crop farmer outside Cotton Plant, Arkansas) and a representative from Villines Farm.
Copies of the companion book, “Conservation in Arkansas Agriculture” will be available, and author Sara Mitchell will be in attendance.
“Dirt” delves into how Arkansas farmers, ranchers and others are conserving their soil, water, air and other natural resources, improving their operations and helping the environment with sustainability methods from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). NRCS conservationists provide technical expertise and conservation planning for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners wanting to make conservation improvements to their land.
Major funding for “Dirt” was provided by the Pulaski County Conservation District and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Arkansas.
