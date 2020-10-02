Some Faulkner County voters in District 13 will receive a corrected absentee ballot after some absentee ballots went out with candidates in the incorrect order.
Democrat Allison Vetter and Republican Jake Moss are running for the District 13 Justice of the Peace seat. Vetter’s name was supposed to appear in position one in the race on the ballot. When the commission and the candidates reviewed the sample ballot before sending them off to get printed, it was correct.
Somehow the order of the names in that race got switched. Around 280 ballots with the incorrect order were sent out before the error was noticed.
The Faulkner County Election Commission called an emergency meeting on Sept. 23 and voted unanimously to correct the order on electronic ballots (the machines used for in-person voting) and to pause mailing absentee ballots until the correct ones could be sent.
The commission has since decided to mail correct absentee ballots to the 280 or so District 13 voters who received a ballot before the error was corrected along with a letter explaining the process.
The letter reads: “There was an error regarding the order of candidates in the previous ballot sent to you. We are sending you the corrected ballot and asking you to vote using this ballot and return it to us as soon as possible. If you already returned your ballot to us, we will hold your old ballot until this ballot is received, and then spoil the first ballot and only count the second ballot. If you do not return the second ballot, we will hand-count your original ballot to make sure your vote has been properly tallied.”
