The Conway School District is doing its best to ensure students do not feel forgotten amidst school closures and cancelations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Conway Public Schools Superintendent Greg Murry announced Wednesday afternoon the district is working with Conway Corporation to organize a virtual graduation ceremony.
“We certainly understand as best we can the emotions seniors might be feeling right now because of the things they’re unable to experience,” Murry said during a weekly update streamed online Wednesday afternoon. “We’re still not able to have a face-to-face graduation quite yet, we’re exploring possibilities about that. But the bottom line we’re here today is we are planning a virtual graduation for our high school seniors.”
The virtual ceremony will be streamed online via Conway Corp. on Channel 5 at 3 p.m. May 17, which is the original date and time for the 2020 Conway High School graduation. The ceremony would have been held at the Simmons Arena in North Little Rock. However, the school superintendent said that with current social-distancing guidelines, he does not believe this will be a possibility, not even for a delayed ceremony during the summer months.
“We want to make sure that our seniors are honored in some way,” Murry said of the decision to go virtual with the 2020 senior graduation ceremony. “It’s a possibility based on the circumstances that we live in right now that we wouldn’t be able to gather throughout the summer. We talked about the idea of having a face-to-face graduation during the summer at some point, but it’s certainly possible that we’re not going to be able to do anything because of the restrictions that are placed upon us.”
Though an in-person graduation ceremony seems out of the question right now, Murry said school administrators wanted to make sure graduating seniors were recognized for their successes.
“We don’t want their work and their accomplishments to go unacknowledged and so hopefully this is a way to let the seniors know that they’re important, the we appreciate them very much and that we recognize that they’ve succeeded through 13 years of school,” he said.
At least 614 (86 percent) of the district’s senior students are set to graduate, according to school officials. The remaining 14 percent (103 students) must undergo credit recovery to graduate on track.
High school seniors who passed all their first-semester courses, did not fail any third nine week’s classes and were not already enrolled in the credit recovery program are considered in good standing and graduation eligible. These students did not have to complete the remainder of their AMI (alternative method of instruction) assignments.
Students who must undergo credit recovery will be eligible for a high school diploma once they are in good academic standing, officials said.
High School Band Director Robin Ratliff also wanted to honor his students after they were abruptly separated due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ratliff along with other district band directors – Nathan Cunningham, Lauren Lacy and Paul Taylor – worked together to design and purchase 52 yard signs to honor senior band members. On Monday, the team took to the streets and secretly placed the signs in students’ yards.
Cunningham filmed the mission, which showed several students walking outside and catching the band directors in the act. The students smiled and waved back at their instructor with excitement.
