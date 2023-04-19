District office reopens after storm damage

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) reopened its Administration Building on Tuesday after storm damage incurred during severe weather last Friday night forced the district to close the building on Monday.
A tree in the building’s west yard closest to Conway High School collapsed onto the side of the Administration Building, causing damage to the awning. By Tuesday morning, the tree had been removed and construction workers were working on repairs.
