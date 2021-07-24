Conway Public Schools (CPSD) released its updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday, per an announcement uploaded to the district’s website.
The protocols, which include a mix of policies from the 2020-21 school year and new guidance, are tentative the district noted, writing in its announcement that protocols will be “modified as needed when [CPSD] receive guidance from the state and as [they] continue to monitor conditions” in Conway.
While CPSD is unable to mandate face masks on its campuses due to the passage of Act 1002 of the Arkansas State Legislature this past spring, the district will continue to encourage the use of face masks for non-vaccinated students and staff, CPSD said.
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines, which are open to everyone 12 years of age and older, also allowed the district to update its quarantine policies. Fully-vaccinated students and staff now won’t have to quarantine after being identified as a “probable close contact” of an infected person if they remain symptom-free, the district said. To assist the district in handling close contacts, CPSD requests that parents notify the district if their child is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Other quarantine procedures remain much the same in the updated protocols. Students and staff in quarantine can return to school campuses after 10 days, or in seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result.
Absences due to COVID-19 and quarantine will be excused and students will be able to use their district issued Chromebook to work on assignments from home.
While virtual learning will be different in the 2021-22 school year (students won’t have video instruction from their teachers and virtual learning will only be available as make-up assignments for days missed in class), CPSD said that they have virtual learning contingencies in place if any of the district’s schools have to close temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Some facets of CPSD’s visitor policy have lessened in the updated protocols. Campus visitors will be limited in scope to education-related matters, but those policies don’t apply to voluntary events – namely athletic events, music concerts and CPSD’s annual “Meet the Teacher Night,” the district announced, adding that it will “hopefully” get to update its visitor policy after reviewing data at the end of the first quarter on Oct. 13.
In a final note from Thursday’s announcement, CPSD’s lengthy cleaning and sanitation protocols will remain in place for the 2021-22 school year.
In its announcement, CPSD further cautioned parents that the protocols are fluid and subject to change based on state guidance.
“If COVID cases continue to rise and the district needs to increase or further mitigation efforts, CPSD will continue encouraging the wearing of masks and closely monitor [and] follow state guidance as provided,” the district said.
For CPSD’s full list of 2021-22 COVID-19 protocols, visit www.conwayschools.org.
