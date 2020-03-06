School districts across Faulker County addressed parents and staff in regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19) through letters this week.
Conway School District Communication Specialist Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat the districts worked together and collaborated to provide consistent statements.
The notices, similar in construct, discuss the importance of monitoring the virus but point out that there are no confirmed cases in any of the schools or the state as a whole.
"The purpose of this letter is to share with you our plans for prevention and action if it is ever necessary," Mayflower superintendent John Gray wrote. "There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus."
However, the note continues, as a reminder, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommend everyday preventative actions to fight against the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaner.
- Follow the CDC's recommendation regarding face masks i.e. the organization doesn't recommend those who are well to wear one and should only be used by people who are showing symptoms.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing.
The Arkansas Department of Health is currently monitoring more than 90 travelers for coronavirus, with zero confirmed cases. Across the U.S. though, 164 cases have been confirmed, with 11 total deaths reported.
"If there is a confirmed case of the virus, then the School District has updated its Emergency Operations Plan to include the following on page 18," Gray wrote.
Identified cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or other similar viral infections:
- Take action if there are reports confirmed by health officials of COVID-19
- Talk with local health officials on guidance including the Arkansas Department of Health
- Separate identified sick students and staff until they can leave campus
- Determine if, when, and how long schools may be dismissed
- Keep necessary staff in place to assist with school district management as needed
- Clean and disinfect schools
- Plan alternate education plan (possible AMI day/s, add days to school calendar)
- Cancel/postpone extracurricular activities
- Discourage student and staff gathering or socializing to reduce the spread of the virus
- Notify parents/guardians of the School District Plan of Action
- Update communications to the community using School Messenger
- Document all activity.
"In the event of an outbreak in our community, the health department would likely recommend action if a school needed to be closed," Conway Superintendent Greg Murry said.
If so, district leaders agreed that schools would use AMI days and parents and staff would be notified using normal communication methods including push notifications through the school mobile apps, text messages, emails, phone calls and social media.
"We believe it is important for you to know that district leaders are closely monitoring this situation and making plans in the event of an outbreak close to home," the district letters state. "Working together with the county health department, nearby hospitals, and government leaders, we are continually and carefully following this developing situation."
