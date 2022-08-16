The Conway Diversity Advisory Council started planning for an upcoming community roundtable discussion for later this year in a meeting last week.
The roundtable discussion will be a listening session between community members and city leaders designed so the leaders can to listen to input about a certain topic.
The topic hasn’t been decided yet, but the goal is for the council to pick a topic that aligns with the original goals and objectives of the Diversity Advisory Council.
These goals and objectives are to develop and implement citizens of Conway to build relationships across cultural boundaries through outreach and communication, to direct the process of selecting, developing and implementing community outreach activities and educational opportunities to promote diversity and to develop opportunities to improve community relationships with city government to continue to build transparency and community trust.
The council will make a decision on what the topic will be at its next meeting in September.
The roundtable will happen sometime in October. The discussed date was the second Thursday in October, during the group’s usual meeting time at 5:30 p.m., although an official date and time was not decided at the August meeting.
The roundtable will take place at City Hall in the Council Chambers and will last about an hour, but no longer than an hour and a half.
Those who wish to speak at the roundtable discussion will have a time limit of three minutes.
Registration for the discussion roundtable will open shortly after the September meeting and will close about a week before the discussion.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
