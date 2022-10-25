Members of Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) gathered for their first meeting of the 2022-2023 program year on Oct. 10 in the Buffalo Hall Alumni Center on the UCA campus.

The program theme for the October meeting – Much Ado About DKG – served as a focal point to acquaint prospective members with DKG’s history as well as highlight the many benefits the organization provides to current members: “With over 65,000 members in 17 countries, including around 700 individuals in Arkansas, DKG is an international honor society that recognizes and supports outstanding women in education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.