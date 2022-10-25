Members of Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) gathered for their first meeting of the 2022-2023 program year on Oct. 10 in the Buffalo Hall Alumni Center on the UCA campus.
The program theme for the October meeting – Much Ado About DKG – served as a focal point to acquaint prospective members with DKG’s history as well as highlight the many benefits the organization provides to current members: “With over 65,000 members in 17 countries, including around 700 individuals in Arkansas, DKG is an international honor society that recognizes and supports outstanding women in education.
“Several current members of Theta Chapter have taken advantage of the many benefits offered by the organization, including being recipients of grants, scholarships, professional workshops and conferences as well as opportunities to network with women educators who share their interest in and commitment to excellence in their education fields.”
With a focused agenda for the evening, Wanda Eason, Rebecca Mills and Cathy Toney served as presenters of the October theme. Theta members received updates from the recent International Convention provided by Toney, and participated in a remembrance of Ella Reese, a distinguished educator and former president of both Theta Chapter and Kappa State. The memorial service was presided over by Toney, who set up the red ceremonial DKG scroll with the two candles – one red, one white – and read from the Theta Chapter Register which contained the membership date (1981) of Reese’s initiation into Theta Chapter.
Mills followed with her memories of Reese, specifically Reese’s warm smile and constant support of all Theta Chapter members. She and Toney explained that Reese left specific instructions that her DKG pins be given back to Theta Chapter for disposition, both the Chapter and State pins. Theta member Jenny Chism received an Ella Reese pin at the DKG Fall State meeting on Oct. 22. And there is the establishment of the Ella Reese Scholarship. At the close of the memorial remembrance, Mills and Toney acknowledged the presence of Carolyn Pittman, former President of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and of Kappa State. Pittman was also a close friend of Reese with whom she served Kappa State.
In the business meeting that followed, members were informed that the required Financial Review of the Chapter was complete and Theta Chapter successfully passed.
As the October service project, Theta Chapter members brought items for students attending Theodore Jones Elementary School.
Hostesses for the evening were Pat Howerton, Janice Jones, Siri Briggler, Nancy Spurr and Alice Hines.
