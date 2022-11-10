Republican candidate Allen Dodson defeated incumbent Democrat Jim Baker to become Faulkner County Judge on Tuesday, per final, unofficial results released by the Faulkner County Election Commission late Tuesday night. Dodson, who previously served as Faulkner County Judge from 2013-2014, unseated Baker, who had served as County Judge since 2014.

Dodson won just over 55.6 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election with 22,252 votes cast for him. Baker garnered just over 44.34 percent of the vote, attaining 17,730 votes.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

