Republican candidate Allen Dodson defeated incumbent Democrat Jim Baker to become Faulkner County Judge on Tuesday, per final, unofficial results released by the Faulkner County Election Commission late Tuesday night. Dodson, who previously served as Faulkner County Judge from 2013-2014, unseated Baker, who had served as County Judge since 2014.
Dodson won just over 55.6 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election with 22,252 votes cast for him. Baker garnered just over 44.34 percent of the vote, attaining 17,730 votes.
In a statement released by Baker after Tuesday night’s results, Baker said he was proud of the accomplishments of his tenure and congratulated Dodson on his victory.
“Although I am deeply disappointed in this evenings election results, I am more proud to have served the people of Faulkner County the last 8 years and am looking forward to finishing my term the next 2 months,” Baker said. “Congratulations to Allen Dodson. I appreciate the clean race that you won and am grateful that we were able to remain sophisticated throughout it. Best of luck in your role.”
Per his campaign website, Dodson’s previous experience as Faulkner County Judge included leading the county through the 2013 Mayflower Oil Spill and a county-wide tornado in 2014. In addition to his previous experience, Dodson, a resident of Conway, is a member of the Conway Noon Rotary Club and previously served as County Attorney for Faulkner and Lonoke Counties.
Faulkner County Sheriff and Republican incumbent Tim Ryals easily won re-election on Tuesday, defeating Libertarian challenger Kevin Johnston by an over 50-percentage point margin. Garnering over 75 percent of the votes, Ryals, who has served as sheriff since his election in 2016, released a statement thanking voters on Tuesday night.
“I am honored to continue to serve Faulkner County as your Sheriff,” Ryals said. “Thank you to those who place their confidence in my leadership. We will continue to work hard and serve the citizens of Faulkner County. God bless our wonderful county.”
In mayoral races across Faulkner County, Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Hartwick defeated challenger Randy Goodnight, garnering nearly 60 percent of the vote. In Guy, Terry Williams defeated incumbent Mayor Sam Higdon, while in Mayflower, Danny Hester won the mayoral race against Kaleb Posey. Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin beat challenger Clint Tucker, taking over 61 percent of the vote.
For Conway City Council’s Ward Three, Position Two seat, Cindy Webb defeated Craig Conner in a close race that saw Webb take nearly 53 percent of the vote. In a statement, Webb thanked voters.
“Thank you so very much to all of my friends, my family, all of my supporters and the voters in Conway, Ark., the city I am so very proud to call my birthplace and my home,” Webb said.
A full list of local race winners can be found on the Log Cabin Democrat’s Facebook page.
In the State Senate, Republican State Sen. Mark Johnson defeated Democrat challenger David Barber to remain the District 17 senator, taking over 57 percent of the vote. Republican State Sen. for District 24 Missy Irvin confirmed her re-election on Tuesday as she ran unopposed.
In the State House of Representatives, Democrat State Rep. Steve Magie narrowly won re-election by just four votes on Tuesday. In her comments on Tuesday night, Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter said there were still 30-40 provisional ballots left. The results of Magie’s race are final, unofficial until the election commission certifies it.
Races weren’t as close in other State House Districts in Faulkner County, however. Republican State Rep. David Ray took nearly 70 percent of the vote in District 69 to win re-election, while Republican State Reps. Mary Bentley, Matt Brown, Cameron Cooper and Stephen Meeks all won by either double-digit margins or because they ran unopposed.
A full list of state legislature winners in Faulkner County is available on the Log Cabin Democrat’s Facebook page.
In statewide office races, republicans swept all the available seats, with Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge defeating Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert to become the state’s next Lieutenant Governor, Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin defeating Democrat Jesse Gibson to become the next Attorney General and Republican Secretary of State John Thurston attaining re-election against Democrat Anna Beth Gorman. Additionally, Republican State Rep. Mark Lowery won election to the post of State Treasurer and current Arkansas State Treasurer Republican Dennis Milligan won his race to become Auditor of State.
In ballot issues, Arkansans rejected Issues 1, 2 and 4 on Tuesday by double-digit margins, but Issue 3 still remains too close to call. Issue 1 would have allowed the state legislature to call itself into special session, Issue 2 would have increased the threshold for voters to pass constitutional amendments up to 60 percent and Issue 4 would have legalized recreational marijuana.
At press time, just 50.4 percent of voters have cast ballots against Issue 3, the ballot issue that would add a religious freedom amendment to the State Constitution. With 89 percent of the vote in, 49.6 percent of voters have cast ballots in favor of the issue.
Nearly 40,500 voters cast ballots in Faulkner County this election cycle, representing a 52.21 percent turnout. Turnout in 2022 was up from the 2018 midterms when 51.72 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.
All election results remain final, unofficial until the Faulkner County Election Commission certifies them.
