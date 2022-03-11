Allen Dodson, former Faulkner County Judge, has announced his candidacy for the 2023-2026 term.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy,” Dodson says. “Since before my term as County Judge had ended in 2014, I have been humbled by the question, ‘When are you running for County Judge again?’ That time has come. It was an honor to be your County Judge before, and Lorie and I are thrilled to make this announcement.”
Allen was serving as Faulkner County Attorney when he was appointed to fill a vacancy in the County Judge’s Office in 2013-2014 during some of its most challenging times.
During his 23-month term, Faulkner County received national acclaim for its responses to two of the worst disasters in its history – the 2013 pipeline oil spill in Mayflower, and the 2014 EF4 tornado that traveled the width of the county, including Mayflower and Vilonia.
In the aftermath of the tornado, rather than turning the 20-mile clean-up operation over to out-of-state contractors, the county designed and conducted the bulk of the complex debris cleanup and disposal operations, a first for a local government on a disaster of that size.
Working with the federal and state government, the cities, other counties and volunteer organizations, the operation resulted in remarkable savings of taxpayer money – not only for Faulkner County, but also federal and state government.
When the crude oil pipeline ruptured in Mayflower, the oil flowed from a neighborhood and into a cove of Lake Conway. The county worked with the city of Mayflower to quickly block the oil from flowing beyond the cove into open water, likely saving millions in additional damage to other properties and the lake. To maintain confidence in the cleanup efforts, Dodson then kept the county in the command structure of the cleanup operation, something local governments around the country had not done in the past. Local control is a critical component of Dodson’s conservative values and approach to government.
“Those efforts were large, but they were successful because of many talented people and organizations. I believed in them,” Dodson said.
Notably, the innovative responses occurred while construction of the Faulkner County Justice Building was also underway.
The county will be faced with other large infrastructure projects over the next several years. Dodson, experienced as County Attorney for Faulkner and Lonoke Counties, believes his administration’s track record of success provides reassurance for the future.
“I will approach the responsibilities with the same traditional conservative Faulkner County values as in my previous term,” he said. “From boardrooms to diners, from crowds and media to the loneliness of major decisions, I have seen the importance of providing strong, appropriate leadership that works well with others inside and outside county government. Protecting and maintaining our road system will be a priority, and if elected I will work hard to lead by example.”
As County Judge he could be seen working around the courthouse after hours and on weekends, pressure washing the monuments and the courthouse, or polishing the tarnish off its historic brass door handles. He introduced heightened awareness of road conditions during hazardous weather with updates via social media and brought Christmas back to the courthouse with donations from community leaders and Christmas trees from his family’s farm.
A christian, a conservative, and a Republican, he is a former officer in the U.S. Naval Reserves and member of the Conway Noon Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow. As County Judge he received MetroPlan’s Jack Evans Regional Leadership Award and the Faulkner County Leadership Institute’s annual Leadership Award.
He has served on the board of directors for the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas, MetroPlan, Central Arkansas Planning & Development District and is a past adult Sunday school teacher.
He is a fan and former football player for the Wampus Cats and Razorbacks, a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and a seventh generation Faulkner County resident.
Allen and wife, Lorie, live in Conway and attend Antioch Baptist Church. They have two daughters, and their greatest joy is their 4-year-old grandson, Oliver.
