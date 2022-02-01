The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will present TheaterWorksUSA’s NY Times Critic’s Pick, “Dog Man: The Musical” at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
Based on the worldwide bestselling hit book series by Dav Pilkey, “Dog Man: The Musical” is touted as a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.
But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime? Find out in this musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of “Captain Underpants.”
TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for more than half a century.
In addition to touring 11 family productions around the country this year, TheaterWorksUSA’s season highlights include the Broadway production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” and the world premieres of two New York Times Critic’s Picks, “Dog Man: The Musical” and “The Pout-Pout Fish,” which recently opened the New Victory Theater’s season.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.