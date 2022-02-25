More than 50 dogs will be transported from the city of Malvern Animal Shelter to help relieve the overburdened shelter and staff and transfer pets to high-traffic shelters where they will be placed for adoption. BISSELL Pet Foundation is facilitating and providing critical funding for this lifesaving effort in partnership with Animal Rescue Corps who will transport the animals back to their Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Once in ARC’s Rescue Operation Center, the dogs will receive full medical exams and any necessary medical treatment, as well as behavioral assessments before being matched with trusted shelter partners to become available for adoption.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation is committed to supporting the shelters that need us the most. The City of Malvern Animal Shelter is working to protect community pets, but have become overwhelmed,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “After being contacted that the shelter needed help, we are giving the staff a much-needed break from being over capacity by facilitating and funding transport. It is our hope that the people of Malvern will get involved by adopting, fostering or donating.”
The City of Malvern Animal Shelter is at capacity after recently taking in around 30 dogs in urgent need from one surrender, all of whom will be transferred to ARC, among others. Once transported to Animal Rescue Corps’ Rescue Operation Center, pets will have medical and behavioral assessments before further placement. This collaborative rescue effort will ensure that these dogs find loving homes at BISSELL Pet Foundation partner shelters and rescues.
“Animal Rescue Corps is grateful to be here making a difference in the lives of animals in Arkansas,” said Tim Woodward, Executive Director of Animal Rescue Corps. “We are honored to be working side by side with BISSELL Pet Foundation in their mission to support shelters in rural and underserved areas.”
BISSELL Pet Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of both homeless and community pets in Arkansas. Transport is just one critical tool to ending pet homelessness. To further support Arkansas pets and the people caring for them, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring low-cost spay/neuter events, and a variety of training workshops for law enforcements, animal control and shelters in spring and summer of 2022.
(0) comments
