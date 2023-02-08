The new Dollar General store in Vilonia is now open, the convenience store's corporate office announced in a news release on Monday. Located at 1187 Main Street, the store will include home decor and party preparation sections.
"At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve and the addition of our new Vilonia store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location," Dollar General Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development Matthew Simonsen said, per the news release. "We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location."
