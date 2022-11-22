Soaring Wings announced a substantial donation dedicated to the construction of its Welcome, Learning and Counseling Center.
A gift of $250,000 from the estate of the late Earl Noble has been made by Earl’s sister, Norma Roady.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Soaring Wings announced a substantial donation dedicated to the construction of its Welcome, Learning and Counseling Center.
A gift of $250,000 from the estate of the late Earl Noble has been made by Earl’s sister, Norma Roady.
Noble’s will specified that some of his wealth be used to benefit children. While looking for causes worthy of his request, Roady met with Andrew Watson, executive director of Soaring Wings, in November of 2020.
Roady selected Soaring Wings because it is private and works directly with families toward reunification. She said she also appreciates the fact that Soaring Wings does not rely on government funding and has a debt-free business model. Roady believes that her brother would have been a supporter of Soaring Wings during his lifetime.
The Welcome Center portion of the building will be named ‘The Earl Noble Welcome Center’ in honor of the gift given in Noble’s memory. To date, more than $430,000 has been raised (of the expected $1.5 million dollars that will be required) to construct the WLCC.
The Welcome, Learning and Counseling Center has been in the planning for years. Shortly after fundraising started, the project was put on hold to expand and rearrange the floor plan. Soaring Wings added a home for infants and toddlers, so it needed to add a preschool to the Learning Center. Because Soaring Wings works directly with the parents/guardians of the children it serves (and not through DCFS), it decided to add increased space for social workers and counselors, as well as interns from area universities.
“More meeting space and a pavilion has also been added, so ultimately, we are grateful that construction was delayed so that all these changes and improvements could be made,” Watson said.
Watson, the Soaring Wings staff and its board of directors have worked with Rik Sowell Architects to change and improve the plans. The WLCC will be the “hub” of its 195-acre campus and will be the first building seen as people enter the campus.
There will be five sections within the WLCC:
The Earl Noble Welcome Center, to host individuals, groups, dinners and trainings.
Administrative Offices, to conduct daily operations.
The Learning Center, including a pre-school and tutoring space for children of all ages. This will include dedicated space for occupational, physical, and speech therapies.
The Counseling Center, to host the intake process, parenting classes, counseling sessions, visitations and reunification celebrations.
There will also be space for social work, counseling, education staff and interns, as well as an office for the chaplain.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.