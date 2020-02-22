More than 70 individuals plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Bennett at Woolly Hollow State Park to raise money for the Special Olympics of Arkansas on Saturday.
The 10th annual Greenbrier Polar Plunge event brought in $10,500 for local Special Olympics athletes.
The Polar Plunge raises money so that athletes have the opportunity to participate in all events the Special Olympics of Arkansas (SOAR) has to offer, local Polar Plunge Chairman Brenda Dowdy said. Money raised during the plunge helps cover all funding needs from supplies, travel expenses, training athletes and educating coaches.
“It’s for the athletes; it’s all about the athletes,” Dowdy said Saturday afternoon.
The annual plunge is a fundraising branch of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Money raised during Saturday’s event will benefit athletes in Area 17, which covers Faulkner, Pope, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties.
Conway Human Development Center residents Ricky Withers and Austin McCloud were among area athletes who cheered on local donors taking the plunge Saturday. The two SOAR athletes participate in basketball competitions and said they enjoyed being able to take part in various sports and having the chance to make new friends thanks to SOAR.
“They love it,” Anetia Delph, a CHDC rehabilitation instructor and SOAR coach, said. “They love getting out, talking [to others] and having fun. They love the people.”
The best part of helping train athletes and taking them to various matches and meets is “seeing them being happy and having a good time,” the SOAR coach said.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Guy Police Department, raised funds and took the plunge Saturday.
CPD officers attend several Special Olympics event year-round and are known to cheer on area athletes.
“As always, the Conway Police Department was honored to take part in the annual Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics of Arkansas,” CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said. “Special Olympics of Arkansas is near and dear to us, especially our local athletes at CHDC and [Independent Living Services]. We do all we can to help them out, even plunging into cold water.”
Even though the water temperature was 42-degrees, FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said deputies were proud to take the plunge alongside dispatchers and jailers.
“This event brings us together as a department, and also gets us out in the community,” she said.
This year, CenterPoint Energy was awarded the inaugural sportsmanship traveling honor. The award was created in honor of Jon Barnard. Barnard was an avid plunger who worked for CenterPoint Energy. His daughter, Haleigh Brown, accepted the award on his behalf.
CenterPoint Energy was also recognized for being the team to raise the most money, bringing in $1,195.
Russell Roberts, 58, was the oldest plunger of the day and 4-year-old Kaiya Elkins was the youngest to dive into Lake Bennett on Saturday.
WoodmenLife was recognized for raising $600 and the Vilonia Soaring Eagles earned a school fundraising award for bringing in $913.
Morgan Day, who was the “Princess Plunger,” received the best-costume honor shortly before jumping into Lake Bennett alongside a last-minute plunger from Hope Dealers.
