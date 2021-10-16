This year I’ve had the privilege of attending multiple film festivals thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a lot of them to go virtually. Two of the four festivals I’ve attended this year are The 2021 Sundance Film Festival and the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. Attending both, I got to see two films at the different festivals that would actually make a fascinating and relevant double feature to watch back-to-back, and they’re both set to be released by the end of the year.
“Mass” premiered at Sundance and is written by and the directorial debut of Fran Kranz (actor best known for “Cabin in the Woods”) and stars Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”), Martha Plimpton (“The Goonies”), Reed Birney (House of Cards), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale). The film takes place years after a tragic school shooting where the parents of both the victim (Isaacs and Plimpton) and the perpetrator (Birney and Dowd) meet face-to-face for the first time.
The other film is “The Fallout” which premiered at SXSW and is written by and the directorial debut of Megan Park (The Secret Life of the American Teenager). The film stars Jenna Ortega (Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle) as high schooler Vada who has to navigate the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school shooting. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered by the events.
There are so many similarities to draw between both films. Obviously, there’s the fact that both deal with the impact a mass shooting, or more specifically a school shooting, has on people and how that alters and changes someone’s personality, view on the world, and relationships with others. There’s also the fact that both are written and directed by actors who are stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. School shootings are as relevant as ever here in the United States and both writer/directors clearly have something they want to say with their respective films.
The reason “Mass” and “The Fallout” would make such a great and impactful double feature is not just because they’re both about the same topic, but the way they compliment each other in the perspectives they take with said topic. “Mass” shows the perspective of the parents who are involved in these type of disasters and how it impacts them while “The Fallout” takes a look at the kids and students who were there during the attack. Seeing these back-to-back can give you a look into all the victims who are affected by such horrific disasters that happen, unfortunately, all too frequently in our country.
Another great thing about both movie is that while they both touch on gun violence, neither is overly preachy about its message. It could be so easy for both films to talk about hot topics of gun safety, both neither really do at all. Yes, in “The Fallout” there is a character who becomes a David Hogg type of anti-gun activist, but that’s really just the character and the film itself doesn’t really preach that message. His character is just an aftereffect of what happens in school shooting situations. Instead of preaching a certain message that has been talked about over and over, they both remain just a pure character study and don’t really have an agenda beyond that.
Both films also showcase some incredible talent and some of the best performances of the entire year. All four of Mass’s leads are absolutely incredible and truly could make a case to win all the acting categories this awards season. The standout between the four however, in my opinion, is Ann Dowd who absolutely blew me away with what she does here. She brings so much raw emotion to her performance and gives a monologue at the end that will bring even the strongest person to tears.
As for the performances in “The Fallout,” Jenna Ortega gives the the best under 18 performance I’ve personally seen this year. You can really feel how much the school shooting impacted her and the downward spiral she goes on to discover herself afterwards. She’s definitely an up-and-coming actress to keep an eye on; check her out in the opening scene of the new “Scream” trailer that was recently released. Maddie Ziegler, who stared in a controversial musical film by singer Sia earlier this year, gives a complete 180 from her performance then and is also fantastic.
“Mass” and “The Fallout” also showcase some incredibly intense scenes, each taking a different approach with it. For “The Fallout,” the opening scene feature about ten minutes of the shooting from a bathroom stall. We never actually see the shooter or any of the action take place, but you hear it and you hear it getting closer which, while Ortega’s and Ziegler’s characters are trapped in the bathroom stall together with no escape, made me unable to breathe or movie along with the characters until the scene finally ended.
Mass’s tension comes from the claustrophobic environment it creates. The entire movie just takes place church and aside from the first and last five minutes or so, we, along with the four main characters, are trapped in one room inside said church for the entire film. The characters are trapped together for the almost two hour runtime and now we’re trapped with them. You feel the tension between the characters and the deep loss they each feel. It’s impactful and heavy to experience. Google says that you can’t go more than six minutes without breathing but I swear I didn’t breathe for that entire last hour of this film.
I watched each of these films in February and March, respectively, and I truly haven’t been able to stop thinking about either since. “Mass” is currently having a rollout release across the United States in select theaters and “The Fallout” is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Dec. 10, according to IMDB. Definitely check these out when they become available and consider that double feature, if you can emotionally handle it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.