Movies that have the same title are not an uncommon concept at all. After all, there are only so many word combinations in the world to create one title of a project. What is very uncommon, however, is to have a two different movies with two very different plots that have the exact same name released in the exact same year. That is the case with two different films released this year titled “Swan Song.”
One of the Swan Songs released this year is written and directed by Todd Stephens (writer and director of “Another Gay Movie” and “Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!”) and stars Udo Kier (“Suspiria”) as an aging hairdresser who escapes his nursing home to embark on an odyssey across his small town to style a dead woman’s hair for her funeral, rediscovering his sparkle along the way, inspired by a true story. The second 2021 Swan Song film is the feature length directorial debut of Benjamin Cleary and stars two time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight” and “Green Book”) as a man living in the near future who gets diagnosed with a terminal illness and gets presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from the grief by creating a clone of himself.
[Going forward, for the sake of this review, I will be referring to the first “Swan Song” as “Udo Kier’s Swan Song” and the second as “Mahershala Ali’s Swan Song” since that’s how the internet as decided to name them and to avoid confusion during this review.]
As you can tell by each of their descriptions, the two movies could not be anymore different, but they do have quite a few similarities beyond just their shared title names. First, each of the two films respective leads are arguably the strongest parts about them. Udo Kier is most known for his international work as some very creepy and intimidating villains, most recently in the Brazilian film “Bacurau” which was my first introduction to the man. He is absolutely incredible in this and makes what could’ve been a bland story into a very empowering and emotional one.
As for Ali’s film, despite having two Oscars under his belt, this is his first ever leading role. Ever. Ali is one of my favorite actors working today that it feels almost criminal for that to be true and he proves himself ever further in this movie. Ali has to play two different versions of himself as he wrestles with the morality of what he’s doing. A lot of times he has some intense arguments with his clone, himself, and he pulls these scenes off flawlessly. Equally as much, he has some very emotional and tender scenes with himself which he also pulls off flawlessly.
Both films also have a strong supporting cast of women to back up their respective male leads. Udo Kier has Linda Evans (best known for her television work between the 60s and 80s) and comedy legend Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus and “Legally Blonde”) are all terrific in their roles. Coolidge is particular is in a role that she usually doesn’t take and it’s refreshing to see her try new things and she does it very well. As for Ali, he gets a stacked set of women supporting him with the likes of Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians” and “Shang-Chi”), Naomie Harris (“No Time To Die” and “28 Days Laters”) and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. Awkwafina really proves herself here, just like she did in her 2019 film “The Farewell,” to be a much better dramatic actress than she is a comedic one.
Both movies also feature writer/directors proving themselves in two very different ways. With Udo Kier’s “Swan Song,” it’s being helmed by a writer/director who does not have a very great filmography up until now. Todd Stephens’s two “Another Gay Movie” films are… ummm… not particularly great, but he does a really great job here. I caught this at the SXSW film festival back in March and I was really surprised with how well this film was made beyond the performances. Yes, the pacing isn’t the best especially in the first act, but it’s very heartfelt, emotional and also very fun. There is one scene with Udo Kier singing Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” with a chandelier on his head that is just a joy to watch.
As for Ali’s film, he’s working with a director who has never made a feature before in Benjamin Cleary. Cleary has only ever directed two short films before this and now he’s tackling a low-fi/sci-fi drama that uses quite a bit of visual effects and honestly he knocks it out of the park. The world building in this movie is phenomenal and Cleary crafts the world of this near future reality very subtly but effective. Little things like the structure of self-driving cars or how phones work in this future really make an impact of transporting the audience to this world.
With Ali’s “Swan Song” in particular, I’m becoming increasingly fascinated by this new subgenre of meditative Lo-Fi Sci-Fi dramas that philosophically attempt to explain what it means to be alive. Similar to my personal favorite film of the year, “Nine Days,” this movie is so beautiful and so emotional on every level. It’s not paced as well as something like “Nine Days” is, but man it’s some powerful stuff that gives you a lot to think about.
While both Swan Songs are very different in their plots, they both offer some great talent, some new and improved talent behind the camera, and some very emotional scenes that give you a lot to think about. Both deserve to be seen and not be overlooked by the other. Udo Kier’s “Swan Song” is currently streaming on Hulu while Mahershala Ali’s “Swan Song” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
