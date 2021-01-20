The Vilonia School District concluded its superintendent search last week and confirmed the hire of Doug Adams as the district’s new superintendent during the Jan. 14 school board meeting.
Adams, found by the district through a partnership with McPherson and Jacobson, an executive recruitment firm which assisted the Conway and Mayflower school districts in their recent superintendent searches, previously worked as superintendent of the South Conway School District and at Suffern School District in New York. He will take over for Vilonia’s longtime retiring Superintendent David Stephens.
Vilonia staff member and Faulkner County Justice of the Peace for District 3 John Allison III wrote his congratulations to Adams in a Facebook post after the meeting and thanked the board for its work during the search process.
“Hats off and many thanks to the board members who put in extremely long hours, pouring over input from all committees, information from McPherson and Jacobson, their own observations during the interviews and whatever other information they could gather and glean,” Allison wrote.
He also thanked the other candidates who were under consideration and looked to the future.
“I wish all the other candidates the best as they move forward, and I look forward to a bright future for Vilonia School District under the leadership of Doug Adams,” Allison wrote.
Per reporting from the Vilonia Eagle, Adams will make a salary of $150,000 a year, plus benefits.
In December, the Log Cabin reported that Vilonia had interviews scheduled with six candidates, including Adams; Cathy Riggins, assistant superintendent at Vilonia; Todd Edwards, principal of Bryant High School; Danny Brackett, assistant superintendent of the Russellville School District; and Allen Williams, former superintendent of the Prairie Grove School District.
