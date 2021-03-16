The Conway Downtown Partnership distributed grant funds to local businesses on Friday for improvements.
The grants are for $1,000 each and are funded through Main Street Arkansas, Conway Downtown Partnership Executive Director Kim Williams said. Owners are responsible for funding anything beyond the $1,000 in their projects.
Dot Welch, Downtown Conway Partnership board member, presented the checks to owners at two downtown businesses Friday – O’Malley’s Grill on Harkrider Street and Oak & Ash on Front Street.
O’Malley’s owners – husband and wife Greg and Joan Shofner – used the funds for signage outside the eatery and on the front door.
Oak & Ash owners – husband and wife Bryce and Raegan McGhee – used the funds for signage and outdoor decor. Raegan designed the logo for the sign.
Danny Fulmer, owner of the Fulmer Building next to the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown, will also receive a $1,000 improvement grant. Fulmer was out of town on Friday so he will receive his check at a later date. He plans to use the funds to refinish the awning on the outside of the building.
