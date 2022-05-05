The Downtown Conway Farmers' and Crafts Market will have its grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The market, located in the Conway Corp parking lot at 718 Parkway St. in Conway, offers “a variety of vegetables, baked goods, honey, meat, eggs, flowers and a large variety of handmade crafts,” organizers said.
“We focus on quality and customer satisfaction,” organizers said.
The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October “weather and produce harvest permitting,” organizers said.
“Select vendors also set up on Tuesday when harvest is available.”
Earlier this year, the Downtown Conway Farmers' and Crafts Market in conjunction with UCA Downtown Community Outreach opened an art contest to all first- through 12th-grade students in Faulkner County.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the winners of the contest will be presented.
For more information, see the Downtown Conway Farmers' and Crafts Market Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.